Week 7 Big Ten Recap

After an early morning of College Gameday, fans loaded Autzen with its largest crowd in stadium history of 60,129. In a game where neither team had a lead larger than seven, the No. 3 Ducks battled the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for a full 60 minutes. In the final minute, with the Ducks clinging to a one-point lead, the defense stepped up and sealed the 32-31 victory as the crowd took the field to celebrate the biggest win under Dan Lanning.

No. 4 Penn State comes from behind to beat USC in overtime 33-30

USC (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) jumped to an early 14-point lead at home against undefeated Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), but the Nittany Lions outscored the Trojans 24-10 in the second half to send the game to overtime. From there, it was all Penn State, which forced a 3-and-out to begin the OT period, and then marched down the field for a game-winning, 36-yard field goal.

No. 23 Illinois wins overtime shootout over Purdue 50-49

The Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dominated the first half over Purdue (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten), taking a 24-3 lead into halftime. The Boilermakers came out of the locker room hungry, scoring 40 second-half points to force overtime. Behind quarterback Luke Altmyer — who recorded 379 yards passing, 60 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions, — and a defense that stepped up on Purdue’s 2-point try in overtime, Illinois held on for the one-point victory.

Minnesota comes to life in the second half to beat UCLA 21-17

A struggling Bruins team (1-5, 0-4 Big Ten) shut down the offense of Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) in the first half and took a 10-0 lead. It was a tale of two halves as the Golden Gophers scored 21 second-half points behind quarterback Max Brosmer’s 193 passing yards, and a defense that did just enough to keep the Bruins winless in Big Ten conference play.

Iowa outruns Washington 40-16

Despite the Huskies’ (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) 158-yard advantage in the passing game, the Hawkeyes (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) dominated the game on the ground with 220 rushing yards. Running back Kaleb Johnson alone rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a 24-point win.

Wisconsin demolishes Rutgers 42-7

The Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) came into New Brunswick and dominated Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) on all cylinders. Quarterback Braedyn Locke threw for 240 yards and the offense rushed for 311 to put six touchdowns on the board to move above .500 in Big Ten play.

Northwestern scores 20 unanswered points to beat Maryland 37-10

The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) paid a visit to the Terrapins (3-3, 0-3) in what was a tightly-contested matchup for the first three quarters. Northwestern led the entire game, but Maryland was never far behind until early in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats’ defense came up with a strip sack and scoop-and-score and never looked back.