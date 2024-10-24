Oregon shuts out Purdue and believes it still be better

The trap was laid, just like it had been many times before. Another highly-ranked team with title potential driving toward destiny, only to take a dangerous detour to Purdue where nothing seems to go as planned.

Before the then No. 2 ranked Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) shutout Purdue (1-6, 0-4 Big Ten) 35-0 there was plenty to be nervous about.

There was the Ducks’ health, a caveat called into the light by tight-end Terrance Ferguson’s last-second “out” announcement and edge rusher Jordan Burch’s recovery from an injury. Not to mention the absence of wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who was held out due to disciplinary actions.

Adding another troubling headline hallmark that troubled Duck fans was that the Boilermakers have won nine games vs. the top two teams as an unranked team — the most all time.

Oregon had (and still has) been impervious to trap games in the past, but the specter of those ill-fated trips still loomed.

And so, Lanning counseled his team not to overlook the Boilermakers, not after a top 5 victory just six days earlier.

Instead, the Ducks trampled over them.

“This place has a history of being a place that people struggle to come play at, especially coming off of highs like last week,” Lanning said postgame to Jared Mack of 247sports. “But I was proud that our guys were able to go out there and get a victory.”

Forcing its first shutout since 2012, Oregon’s defense was so dominant that quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t need to do much for the Ducks to roll. Gabriel still threw for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns in another efficient performance before he was replaced by his backup, redshirt freshman Austin Novosad, in the fourth quarter.

However, for the Ducks perhaps the most critical takeaway from the drubbing was the adoption and follow through of Lannings “next man up” mantra.

With Ferguson out, sophomore Kenyon Sadiq stepped in seamlessly, adding two catches for 58 yards and providing the spark the Ducks needed both now and going forward.

Sadiq had appeared in every game this season, however, he mostly saw touches as a gadget player used on special teams and end-around runs. Friday night he saw a far more defined role, expertly filling in for Ferguson while adding impressive speed from the tight-end position.

It didn’t hurt that Gabriel had plenty of time to get the ball to his playmakers, thanks to another strong performance from the Ducks’ offensive line.

Stepping in for Burch, sophomores Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti continued to thrive, each adding a sack and consistent pressure off the edge.

And it was Evan Stewart’s performance that made Holden’s absence a null point, with the Junior transfer racking in four catches for 96 yards and taking the top of the defense with a 49-yard gain.

“We always talk about next man up and being ready for your moment,” Lanning said. “ I thought we saw some of that tonight.”

Yet another strong performance only further cements Oregon’s status as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. Barring any surprises, the Ducks will be favored in each of their games going forward, likely by multiple scores. Friday was just further proof that there are fewer teams as well-equipped for the late-stretch of the season as the Ducks.

And after one of Oregon’s most dominant performances on the season, the prevailing sentiment from Lanning and co. was this brand of beatdown continues to be the standard.

“I think watching the game from the sideline, there’s a lot of things that we can still improve, a lot that we can get better at,” Lanning said.