Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Bargaining session underway on day three of student workers strike

UOSW and UO bargaining teams met early this morning. This is the first bargaining session since the student workers strike began.
Ruby Duncan
April 30, 2025
Saj Sundaram
Picketers cheer as cars passing by honk and wave in support of the strike. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Updated 10:00 a.m.

At 9:30 a.m., five striking workers on the UOSW bargaining team met with the University of Oregon to discuss their needs. This is the first scheduled bargaining session since the start of the strike on Monday, April 28. They are discussing in the UO HR offices, which are found on the PeaceHealth campus. 

According to a striking media liaison, there is no scheduled time for the bargaining session to end.

UOSW is asking for a starting pay of $18.50. UO is proposing a starting pay of $15.44, with a base-maximum of $18.94. UOSW is asking for a yearly pay increase of 5%, while UO yearly increase would be 3%.

At 9:45 a.m., roughly 50 picketers continued to picket outside of Johnson Hall, chanting “Hey UO, you’re no good, treat your workers like you should,” among other chants. 

They are accompanied by approximately 60 striking workers across the street from Johnson Hall. 

The schedule for the third day of the strike begins with organizing training at 10 a.m. which is held across the street from Johnson Hall.

At 11 a.m., there will be a “Bigfoot Picket Exchange,” where workers from the Bigfoot picket near McVay Highway will come to join the UOSW picket, while some picketers from UO will be joining the Bigfoot strike in solidarity for both unions. 

 At 12 p.m., there will be a “people’s guide to UOregon.”

UOSW will hold a contract reading at 1 p.m, and at 2:30 p.m. the picket will be moved to Unthank Hall. 

Finally, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be an “all worker assembly.” 

 

Editor’s Note: The Daily Emerald values transparency in its reporting and coverage production. While some Emerald staff are actively involved in the student workers strike, these staff members are not involved in the production or reporting of The Emerald’s strike coverage.



About the Contributors
Ruby Duncan, Investigative Reporter
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photographer
Saj is currently in his second year on the Photo Desk as a photojournalist. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site