The Rose Bowl: LIVE Updates

Was there ever a doubt that No. 1 Oregon (13-0) and No. 8 Ohio State (11-2) would meet again in the playoffs? Well, it’s happening here today in beautiful Pasadena, California at the Rose Bowl! The Ducks and the Buckeyes fought wire-to-wire back in October in a clash the Ducks won 32-31. Ohio State seeks revenge today as the Ducks look to stay perfect and keep their dream season alive. Brady Ruth (@bradyruth10 on X) has live updates from the Rose Bowl press box presented by The Duck Store. You may have to refresh for the latest updates.

FINAL: Oregon’s season ended at the hands of the Buckeyes in a 41-21 defeat in the Rose Bowl Game. Ohio State outplayed Oregon in every aspect of the game and will advance to play Texas in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Thank you for following along with tonight’s live updates presented by The Duck Store.

EDITOR’S NOTE: I’m blessed with the chance to go down to the field for the waning minutes. I’ll lose service down there, but you won’t miss any important updates. I’ll update everything from the post-game media tent. It has been a privilege to bring coverage today, despite the lopsided score.

(Q4 – 10:31 Ohio State: 41, Oregon: 15) Oregon converts on 4th down. Moves the chains.

(Q4 – 12:26 Ohio State: 41, Oregon: 15) Gabriel gets popped, but moves the chains with a completion to Ferguson.

(Q4 – 13:54 Ohio State: 41, Oregon: 15) Ohio State goes 3-and-out after a sack by Derrick Harmon. Oregon gets the ball back, running out of time.

(Q4 – 15:00 Ohio State: 41, Oregon: 15) My final quarter of covering Oregon football with the Daily Emerald starts now.

END OF Q3

(Q3 – 0:43 Ohio State: 41, Oregon: 15) Oregon punts.

(Q3 – 2:19 Ohio State: 41, Oregon: 15) TreVeyon Henderson with another rushing TOUCHDOWN. Ohio State has hung 41 on the Ducks and we still have an entire quarter to play.

(Q3 – 3:42 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 15) Jeremiah Smith moves the chains (weird). 1st down to the Ducks’ 44-yard line.

(Q3 – 5:36 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 15) Oregon goes 3-and-out. Ohio State takes over near midfield.

(Q3 – 7:21 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 15) Ohio State goes 3-and-out. The Ducks take back over on their own 25-yard line.

(Q3 – 8:55 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 15) Touchback. Ohio State starts on the 25-yard line.

(Q3 – 8:55 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 15) With Joran James out with a head injury, Noah Whittington plows in for an Oregon TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD. Oregon has scored 15-unanswered points, but needs some miraculous defensive stops.

(Q3 – 8:58 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 8) Oregon calls timeout.

(Q3 – 10:24 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 8) Traeshon Holden with a nice catch across midfield for a 1st down to the Buckeyes’ 28-yard line.

(Q3 – 12:50 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 8) Gabriel pushes forward for a 1st down.

(Q3 – 13:24 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 8) Oregon faces 4th-and-1 from its own 34-yard line.

(Q3 – 15:00 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 8) Touchback. Oregon to the 25-yard line.

HALFTIME – The Ducks trail the Buckeyes and have a lot of work to do in the second half. Fortunately, Dan Lanning’s squad gets the ball to start the third quarter.

(Q2 – 0:00 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 8) Dillon Gabriel hits Traeshon Holden in the endzone after extending the play for an Oregon TOUCHDOWN. The Ducks go for two and it is GOOD. Justice Lowe pulls it in. The Ducks get on the board at the final play of the half.

(Q2 – 0:02 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 0) Oregon calls its second timeout on the Buckeyes’ 5-yard line.

(Q2 – 0:27 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 0) Traeshon Holden puts the Ducks across midfield for the first time today.

(Q2 – 2:00 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 0) We’ve reached the two-minute timeout. If Oregon can miraculously score here and to start the second half… the Ducks will only be trailing by 20.

(Q2 – 2:59 Ohio State: 34, Oregon: 0) Ohio State adds a field goal. The Buckeyes are toying with the Ducks.

(Q2 – 7:50 Ohio State: 31, Oregon: 0) Oregon goes 3-and-out AGAIN. The Buckeyes take over again.

(Q2 – 8:47 Ohio State: 31, Oregon: 0) TreVeyon Henderson takes off and goes untouched for a 66-yard TOUCHDOWN run. This one’s already over, folks!

(Q2 – 8:59 Ohio State: 24, Oregon: 0) Oregon goes 3-and-out again. Weird. Ohio State takes over on its own 34-yard line.

(Q2 – 10:28 Ohio State: 24, Oregon: 0) Jeremiah Smith left open AGAIN for a 43-yard TOUCHDOWN. The Buckeyes go 43 yards in a flash and this is getting humiliating.

(Q2 – 11:11 Ohio State: 17, Oregon: 0) Dillon Gabriel’s 4th-and-3 pass falls incomplete. Oregon turns it over on downs. NOTHING is going Oregon’s way.

(Q2 – 11:13 Ohio State: 17, Oregon: 0) Ohio State takes a timeout with an Oregon 4th-and-3 looming from the Ducks’ 48-yard line.

(Q2 – 12:55 Ohio State: 17, Oregon: 0) Traeshon Holden picks up 12. 1st-and-10 from the Ducks’ 41-yard line.

(Q2 – 14:50 Ohio State: 17, Oregon: 0) Ohio State’s 46-yard field goal is GOOD. The Buckeyes take a three-score lead on the second play of the second quarter.

(Q1 – 0:00 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) END OF Q1. Ohio State is dominating an Oregon team that so far hasn’t come to play in the slightest.

(Q1 – 1:04 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) Will Howard fins Emika Egbuka for another 1st down. Buckeyes are rolling.

(Q1 – 2:04 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) Ohio State gets a 1st down on a bomb to Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes are already at midfield. Smith already has over 100 yards.

(Q1 – 3:43 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) Oregon gains six. Punt time again. Ohio State takes over on its own 9-yard line.

(Q1 – 4:49 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) Jordan James swallowed up. 3rd-and-12 from the 45-yard line.

(Q1 – 5:12 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) Jordan James picks the Ducks up a 1st down and they are close to midfield.

(Q1 – 5:46 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) Terrance Ferguson earns the Ducks their first 1st down of the game with a nine-yard reception.

(Q1 – 7:31 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) Tez Johnson gets smoked on a reverse. He loses a yard. Oregon faces 3rd-and-long again.

(Q1 – 7:31 Ohio State: 14, Oregon: 0) Will Howard drops a 42-yard dime into the hands of Emika Egbuka for an Ohio State TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD. Ohio State is all OVER the Ducks early.

(Q1 – 7:55) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – 1st down Ohio State to the Ducks’ 42-yard line.

(Q1 – 8:36) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Oregon goes 3-and-out again. The Ducks have 11 yards across two drives. The punt is shanked and the Buckeyes take over at midfield. Brutal start.

(Q1 – 8:50) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Oregon faces 3rd-and-8 from the 22-yard line. Gabriel was hit on his last pass attempt, and it was almost intercepted.

(Q1 – 9:27) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – The Buckeyes’ punt bounces into the endzone. It would have been a 53-yard field goal attempt. Oregon starts on the 20-yard line.

(Q1 – 9:35) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Ohio State fails to convert on 3rd-and-10. Punt unit coming on at the Ducks’ 36-yard line.

(Q1 – 10:36) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Jeremiah Smith is left wide open again. Howard hits him for a 1st down.

(Q1 – 11:08) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Judkins goes for a yard on Ohio State’s first rushing attempt of the day.

(Q1 – 12:00) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Jeremiah Smith leaps for an incredible, 29-yard catch to midfield. This kid is insane. Good ball from Howard.

(Q1 – 12:10) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – The Ducks go 3-and-out. Disaster start for Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon offense. Ohio State gets the ball back on its own 22-yard line.

(Q1 – 14:00) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Oregon starts on its own 25-yard line.

(Q1 – 14:00) Ohio State: 7, Oregon: 0 – Will Howard hits Jeremiah Smith for a 45-yard catch-and-run TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD. Ohio State strikes in just three plays, going 75 yards and stunning the Ducks.

(Q1 – 14:50) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Will Howard hits a man and is across midfield immediately. 30 yards on the first play.

(Q1 – 15:00) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Touchback. Ohio State starts at its own 25-yard line.

(Q1 – 15:00) Ohio State: 0, Oregon: 0 – Oregon wins the toss. The Buckeyes will start with the ball. Let’s play some ROSE BOWL FOOTBALL!

(PREGAME) Note from Editor: I’m so excited. It’s unreal that I’m here today covering with the Daily Emerald. Permanent pinch marks on my arm.