Photos: After an hours long sit-in student workers leave Johnson Hall after two dozen UOPD and EPD officers arrive

Byline photo of Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram
May 6, 2025
EPD officers, donning full riot gear, stand in a semi-circular formation around the steps in front of the south entrance to Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon. At about 5:30 p.m, 60 striking student workers at the University of Oregon began a sit-in in Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon campus. Later, around 8pm, there were roughly an additional 100 striking student workers occupying the space in front of and surrounding Johnson Hall. At approximately 10:30 p.m, 10 EPD officers arrived at the south entrance of Johnson Hall, dressed in riot gear, wielding batons and pepper spray ball rifles. At roughly 10:40 p.m, the student workers and picketers, after receiving their second trespassing warning, were escorted out of Johnson Hall. Shortly after, the nearly two dozen officers around Johnson Hall, UOPD and EPD cars had all left the scene. Roughly 250 striking workers and picketers rallied on the south side of Johnson Hall, hugging and cheering. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
EPD officers, donning full riot gear, stand in a semi-circular formation around the steps in front of the south entrance to Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon. At about 5:30 p.m, 60 striking student workers at the University of Oregon began a sit-in in Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon campus. Later, around 8pm, there were roughly an additional 100 striking student workers occupying the space in front of and surrounding Johnson Hall. At approximately 10:30 p.m, 10 EPD officers arrived at the south entrance of Johnson Hall, dressed in riot gear, wielding batons and pepper spray ball rifles. At roughly 10:40 p.m, the student workers and picketers, after receiving their second trespassing warning, were escorted out of Johnson Hall. Shortly after, the nearly two dozen officers around Johnson Hall, UOPD and EPD cars had all left the scene. Roughly 250 striking workers and picketers rallied on the south side of Johnson Hall, hugging and cheering. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Saj Sundaram
2025.05.05.EMG.SKS.UOSW_OccupyJohnson
Saj Sundaram
The first striking student workers and picketers make their way out of Johnson Hall, the University of Oregon administration building at approximately 10:40 p.m, escorted by UOPD and EPD officers. At about 5:30 p.m, 60 striking student workers at the University of Oregon began a sit-in in Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon campus. Later, around 8pm, there were roughly an additional 100 striking student workers occupying the space in front of and surrounding Johnson Hall. At approximately 10:30 p.m, 10 EPD officers arrived at the south entrance of Johnson Hall, dressed in riot gear, wielding batons and pepper spray ball rifles. At roughly 10:40 p.m, the student workers and picketers, after receiving their second trespassing warning, were escorted out of Johnson Hall. Shortly after, the nearly two dozen officers around Johnson Hall, UOPD and EPD cars had all left the scene. Roughly 250 striking workers and picketers rallied on the south side of Johnson Hall, hugging and cheering. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
UOPD dressed in riot gear in front of Johnson Hall after some striking UO Student Workers occupied the building on May 5, 2025. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Two dozen police officers leave after clearing student workers from Johnson Hall
Kalapuya Ilihi hall is home to the Native American and Indigienous Studies community. Academic and residential communities allow students with common interests and identities to live and learn together. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Kalapuya Ilihi hall set to reopen in fall 2025
Picketers march and chant on the picket line outside Unthank Hall and Tingle Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO to review, possibly take legal action against UOSW “disruptions”
Picketers cheer as cars passing by honk and wave in support of the strike. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Second bargaining session ahead of day four of UOSW strike
The crowd of runners pass through the starting line to begin the marathon. The 18th annual Eugene Marathon takes place in Eugene, Ore., on April 27th, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
Hayward Field becomes a finish line and a starting point for UO runners
Karl Scholz, the president of the University of Oregon, speaks at the event celebrating Beall Hall's 100-year anniversary on April 5, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
UO Senate votes in favor of Mutual Academic Defense Compact