Photos: After an hours long sit-in student workers leave Johnson Hall after two dozen UOPD and EPD officers arrive

The first striking student workers and picketers make their way out of Johnson Hall, the University of Oregon administration building at approximately 10:40 p.m, escorted by UOPD and EPD officers. At about 5:30 p.m, 60 striking student workers at the University of Oregon began a sit-in in Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon campus. Later, around 8pm, there were roughly an additional 100 striking student workers occupying the space in front of and surrounding Johnson Hall. At approximately 10:30 p.m, 10 EPD officers arrived at the south entrance of Johnson Hall, dressed in riot gear, wielding batons and pepper spray ball rifles. At roughly 10:40 p.m, the student workers and picketers, after receiving their second trespassing warning, were escorted out of Johnson Hall. Shortly after, the nearly two dozen officers around Johnson Hall, UOPD and EPD cars had all left the scene. Roughly 250 striking workers and picketers rallied on the south side of Johnson Hall, hugging and cheering. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)