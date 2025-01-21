UO issues statement to Southern California-based students regarding fires

In its statement, UO gave resources to students affected by the local wildfires
Byline photo of Angelina Handris
Angelina Handris
January 21, 2025
The aftermath of the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 11, 2025.
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan

Amid the impact of the wildfires affecting parts of Southern California, the University of Oregon has reached out to students who are from Los Angeles County sending support and providing various resources to assist students in need.  

Since the start of the fires on Jan. 7, more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed as of Jan. 17. The fires have claimed the lives of at least 27 people, as of Jan. 17, according to CBS News

On Jan. 9, Dean of Students Jimmy Howard sent an email to students from LA County and other Southern California counties, expressing his sympathy and offering resources for mental health, academic and financial support. 

According to UO Spokesperson Eric Howald, 3,276 students received the email, from ten counties including Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego.

“Being far from home during such events can be especially stressful and confusing. The team at the University Counseling Center are available to provide the support you need,” University Counseling Center, one of the resources provided in the email, wrote.

Isabella Thomas, a UO junior who received the email, said the email was a “nice” acknowledgment.

“(The email was) nothing groundbreaking that I would praise the school for just because I feel like it’s a given to send something like that,” Thomas said. 

Freshman Natalie Rodriguez, another UO student who received the email, said she appreciated the email despite not being personally affected by the fire. 

“They were acknowledging what was happening back home and kind of saying that they’re sending their support, and I liked how they offered if I wanted to speak to somebody, that type of resource,” Rodriguez said. 

Carys Zamudio, another first-year student, said she was surprised by the email. 

“We’re (in Oregon) so I didn’t feel like there was necessarily like a reason for them to send it out, but it was nice that they did acknowledge what was going on because I know that a lot of families and a lot of people have been affected,” Zamudio said. 

On Jan 12., the Associated Students at the University of Oregon posted a statement regarding the fires in an Instagram story

“Our hearts are with you and your families as you navigate the challenges of the ongoing wildfires. We hope everyone is staying safe during this difficult time,” the statement read. 

A link to a document containing resources was also provided below the statement. 

