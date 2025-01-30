A&C: David Lynch Obituary

“Remember, the individual is cosmic” — David Lynch (1946-2025)

On Jan. 15, the world lost one of its greatest dreamers. Revered American filmmaker David Lynch reinvented what it means to create, influencing generations of artists with his singular personality. The visionary auteur passed away from his battle with emphysema at the age of 78.

Over the course of his illustrious five-decade career, Lynch wrote, directed and acted in an unparalleled catalog of classic independent projects. “Eraserhead,” “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” are among his most cherished films, blending elements of neo-noir, surrealism and horror with dreamlike imagery and experimental effects.

In 1990, Lynch launched the world of television cult classic “Twin Peaks,” which totaled three seasons and one film across 27 years. His unique style left an indelible mark on the industry, forever immortalized by the now-ubiquitous descriptor “Lynchian.”

Several of the filmmaker’s closest connections took to social media to mourn this monumental loss and celebrate the heart, humor and unbridled individuality of a dear friend and father.

“David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human,” wrote Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks” and “Blue Velvet” star, in an Instagram post. “I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell, and my heart can bear.”

Lynch was born on Jan. 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana, and grew up moving from state to state due to his father’s position at the Department of Agriculture. He eventually attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, where he practiced oil painting and sculpting before experimenting with animation and short film.

Lynch’s experimental work paved the way for a scholarship at the American Film Conservatory, where he began conceiving his first feature-length commercial film, “Eraserhead,” alongside his studies. In 1977, after numerous denied attempts to screen the movie at esteemed film festivals, “Eraserhead” was distributed throughout the United States and attracted cult popularity.

In 1980, Lynch achieved critical and commercial success with “The Elephant Man,” which scored eight Oscar nominations. His increased visibility and growing celebrity earned him a big-budget adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” in 1984. The auteur’s ascent continued with the release of “Blue Velvet,” in 1986, earning him a second Oscar nomination for Best Director.

But since his films were too strange to reach mainstream audiences, Lynch wouldn’t become a household name until his venture into television in the 1990s. “Twin Peaks,” an enigmatic fusion of heart, humor and mystery, drew 34.6 million viewers upon its debut in 1990 on ABC, spawning an undying following of Lynch fanatics. The show’s lingering influences, present across media for good, represent the director’s unrivaled artistic influence.

Lynch’s work wouldn’t slow down at the turn of the century. Arguably his most acclaimed film, “Mulholland Drive,” dropped in 2001. His last feature film, “Inland Empire,” premiered in 2006.

As extraordinary as his filmography remains, Lynch’s rich humanity defines his magnetic appeal. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynch recorded himself providing a daily weather update in Southern California. Though short and sweet, these enthusiastic snippets painted a vibrant picture of the director’s brilliant soul, whose heart, humor and empathy burst through the screen with every word.

“There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us,” Lynch’s family shared on Facebook, concluding their statement with “It’s a beautiful day with blue skies all the way.”