Photos: Tsunami Books

Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, points out a bookshelf made out of Yew Wood. Landfield spent around 2,000 hours building the various bookshelves in the store. The wood used comes from various places, some being high school bleachers from neighboring schools, and other being wood from different places in the world. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.