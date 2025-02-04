Photos: Tsunami Books

Byline photo of Anna Liv Myklebust
Anna Liv Myklebust
February 3, 2025
Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, sorts a stack of childrens books that the store may buy from a customer. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.
Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, sorts a stack of childrens books that the store may buy from a customer. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.
2025.02.03.EMG.ALM.TsunamiBooks24
Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, points out a bookshelf made out of Yew Wood. Landfield spent around 2,000 hours building the various bookshelves in the store. The wood used comes from various places, some being high school bleachers from neighboring schools, and other being wood from different places in the world. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow is casting doubt
Sabai Cafe &amp; Bar located at 27 Oakway Center, Eugene, OR 97401. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Sabai: A restaurant birthed from romance
Attendees gather to see the displayed art and enjoy free smoothies and sushi at the Process and Projects Exihibition in the Erb Memorial Union. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
‘Process and Projects’: The craft center’s latest exhibition
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
From the cellar to the sky: ‘The Brutalist’ harshly illuminates the realities of modern America
Noa Schwartz
Remembering David Lynch: “the individual is cosmic”
Noa Schwartz
Celebrate Lunar New Year with TWSA
More in books
Steve Poltz performed the Greatest Show of His Life, at Tsunami Books in Eugene, Ore. Friday night Jan. 31.
Photos: Steve Poltz Performs at Tsunami Books, The Greatest Show of His Life
TikTok, a video-sharing social media app, is popular among teens and young adults. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
What a TikTok ban would mean for BookTok
Noa Schwartz
Explore the allure and dark history behind Hollywood’s elite with “Oscar Wars”
Smith Family Bookstore is located at 525 Willamette Street in Eugene, Ore. The Emerald takes a look at five of the most prevalent bookstores in Eugene. (Emerald/Ian Enger)
How to read more in 2025
Noa Schwartz
Book clubs in the digital age
Noa Schwartz
An inside look into the career playing a vital part in the publishing industry: book editors