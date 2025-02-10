Books to read this Black History Month

Black History Month is as good a time as any to read books that explore and honor the stories, struggles and triumphs of Black people through history. Many books tackle themes of institutionalized racism and colorism and challenge societal understandings of these themes.

The following books are great picks for your next read this Black History Month.

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

Desiree and Stella Vignes are identical twin sisters who grew up in the fictional town of Mallard, Louisiana, which was established by an ex-slave in the 1840s to be exclusively for people with light skin; this founding premise influences the twins’ lives and sets the tone for the rest of the book.

The twins decide to run away to New Orleans at the age of 16, but the founding premise of their town and subsequent upbringing influences their lives and sets the tone for the rest of the book.

Once they leave Mallard, Desiree and Stella lead two entirely different lives in two entirely different worlds; while Desiree embraces her race, Stella hides it. Yet, their stories stay connected as Brit Bennett explores the history of racial passing in America, colorism and how the past can stick.

This book is impossible to put down once you start reading it, and the non-linear narrative structure is engaging as it jumps between years and familial generations. This structure allows readers to concurrently watch Desiree and Stella make decisions in the past, and see how those decisions affect them in the future.

2. “Ace of Spades” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé



Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé had a strong debut with “Ace of Spades,” which follows Chiamaka Adebayo and Devon Richards — the only two Black students at the elite Niveus Private Academy. Everything is normal until someone named Aces begins to text the entire school with rumors and photos attacking Chiamaka and Devon.

Despite coming from two different backgrounds and not knowing each other, the two are forced to work together to figure out who Aces is. This dark academia thriller tackles institutionalized racism and class differences. Aside from the deeper societal context, the narrative is compelling. The relationships are messy, the stakes are high and you don’t realize a twist has happened until it’s five pages behind you.

The ending is shocking — even more so because it’s rooted in reality. This thriller is definitely worth your time this February.

3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead



“The Nickel Boys” alternates between two timelines. In the 1960s, Elwood Curtis is an intelligent and hardworking high schooler. Falsely accused of stealing a car, he gets sent to the Nickel Academy — a segregated juvenile reformatory rampant with racism, abuse and corporal punishment. Elwood ends up meeting Turner, another student at the academy, and they navigate the academy’s horrors together.

In the 2010s, the Nickel Academy is under investigation, and despite the school closing, Elwood grapples with how his life continues to be shaped by his experiences at the school as he decides whether to testify in the investigation.

The most powerful part of the book is that the narrative is rooted in true stories. Based on Florida’s Dozier School for Boys and other “reform schools,” the book scathingly critiques our American society that allows places like this to exist.

Whitehead was inspired by the election of Donald Trump in 2016, and started writing “The Nickel Boys” to make sense of where the country was headed. The movie adaptation for this book was also premiered theatrically in December. With a new Trump administration beginning, and the movie newly released, this book is more than a necessary read.

