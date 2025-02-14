Ducks dominate rainy 9-1 win over Weber State.

After losing Thursday and taking five innings to get its offense going in the first game Friday, Oregon softball (6-1) faced a different question in its 9-1 pummeling of Weber State:

How comically big would its lead grow before it became acceptable for substitutions to start littering the field?

Oregon had four players with multiple hits just five offensive outs into the game, 11 knocks through the first three innings and was ahead 8-1 before Weber State had a chance to bat through its lineup.

Rylee Mccoy was 3-3 with three RBI’s, Emma Cox, Dez Patmon and Paige Sinicki each swatted a pair of knocks in the win.

And unlike its prior pair of games, Oregon waited no time.

Cox drove in Kai Luschar to open the scoring before Patmon, Sinicki and McCoy each tallied two-out knocks to extend the first-inning lead to four.

Not even a 13-minute rain delay that started after Stefani Ma’ake opened the second-inning scoring with a double could slow down the Ducks. The onslaught soon resumed as Patmon, Sinicki and McCoy supplied another string of three-straight hits, once again ballooning the lead.

Staked to that massive early lead, Elise Sokolsky went on the attack against the Wildcats (3-4), throwing 47of her 71 pitches for strikes, and allowing just a pair of baserunners.

Though Sokolsky gave up an early run to Weber State, she soon regained form and silenced the Wildcats throughout the rest of her outing. Sokolsky struggled last weekend, as well as in the earlygoing Friday, but soon settled into her reliable form, with her ERA dropping from 4.85 to 3.59.

Eight substitutions soon entered and postponed an inevitable run-rule win. McCoy was the only starter to remain in the game, making good use of her remaining at-bat by adding a knock to center.

Oregon’s new faces got in on the action in the sixth inning, with Remmington Hewitt swatting a single up the middle and ending the contest.

Wrapping up its pair of games fairly early on the day, Oregon can now enjoy its evening, before taking on Utah Valley (2-4)