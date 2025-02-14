Carrasquillo: The Galentine’s Issue

Valentine’s Day is quite a polarizing holiday. Some showcase its glamorous attributions, taking to Instagram to pay homage to their significant other. Others might consider a taciturn approach, staying safe from social pressure, shying away from the spectacle and seeking solace in solitude. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably logging off Instagram for the day and saving the constant stream of heart-eyed posts for someone else’s wandering eyes.

But then there’s Galentine’s, an entirely different and trendy side of V-Day that brings a new meaning to the pink and red and nostalgic attitude of the holiday of love. A bestie bash, a celebration of platonic love, whatever you want to call it, Galentine’s continues to drive retail sales around the holiday.

Celebrations include nail appointments, gift giving, DIY craft moments, charcuterie board nights and everything in between. Some might go as far as a cheeky thong exchange, White Elephant style.

I came home to my roommate’s very own Galentine’s dinner party on Friday evening. Our dainty, cloudless cottage home was an entertainment space for the esteemed (graduate) women of Eugene for an evening of heart-shaped sweet treats, homemade kombucha and romantic comedies.

Even still, my TikTok algorithm is littered with Galentine’s Day Ideas, Nailspo, movie marathon ideas and self-love affirmations to get me over the hump that is Valentine’s Day, making it feel less of a lonely struggle and more of an opportunity for self-care, banter and quality companionship.

The National Retail Federation reported consumer spending for Valentine’s Day will reach $27.5 billion this year, averaging nearly $190 per person. Americans plan to spend a total of $6.5 billion on jewelry, $5.4 billion on an evening out, $2.9 billion on flowers, $2.5 billion on candy and $1.4 billion on greeting cards. This might be one of those rare times where I’m okay with being part of a statistic because celebrating love in any capacity is worth it.

What was once a Roman and Christian tradition now stands as one of the most vulnerable and commoditized holidays of the year. It’s both a tribute to the power of friendship and a gimmicky catalyst that capitalizes on the desire for connection, overshadowing feelings with consumer-driven expectations. But if you play your cards right – focus on the raw feelings, textures and emotions that you invest in others – you’ll find that it’s nice to be recognized every now and again – not just by others but by yourself, too.

Some might think it dilutes the essence of the holiday; I say it’s a refreshing approach to appreciation without expectation – just wholesome bonding by gifting others our most valuable asset. Campus-renowned philanthropic collectives would agree.

“For my chapter, Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to show other chapters in the FSL community how much we value them! This year, I sent each chapter a card and a goodie bag to celebrate the holiday,” Kappa Alpha Theta Vice President Panhellenic, Allison Buturla .aid.

Celebrating Galentine’s is the one thing I’m not abstaining from this Feb. 14, because who needs a significant other when you’ve got your closest friends to share the love with? To varied lengths, we’re all victims of consumer culture, but this is one tradition I’ll always indulge in with my 70% cacao dark chocolate in hand.