Oregon men’s tennis remains perfect at home with 6-1 win over New Mexico

The Oregon men’s tennis team (6-2) remains undefeated at home after a 6-1 win Friday night over the University of New Mexico Lobos (1-3). The Ducks now have a winning streak of four.

“We compete really hard,” Head Coach Nils Schyllander said. “You know, everybody talks about them. There’s just a good camaraderie on the team. You see the guys supporting that are not playing and I think you see these close sets and it falls in our favor just because we compete really hard.”

The doubles were evenly matched with both sides rallying together. It was the Ducks who had the slight advantage in two out of the three sets.

Paris Pouatcha and Clement Lemire took an early 1-0 lead in the opening doubles set. It was a back-and-forth state of affairs as the two sides spent nearly the entire set exchanging points. The set was even at four when the Ducks finally rose above for good and claimed the set 6-4.

Lenn Luemkemann and Matthew Burton struggled to keep up in their doubles set. Their opponents out played them all the way down the stretch and took the set 6-2.

Vlad Breazu and Lachlan Robertson maintained the lead for most of their doubles set. New Mexico hung around for a long time, making it by far the longest lasting doubles set of the match. Several minutes after the other two courts finished and all eyes were on them, the Ducks rose to the occasion and secured a 6-4 win to take the point for the doubles.

Oregon swept all six singles in the first round.

“I think the most important thing is the energy we bring to each game,” Breazu said. “We’ve gotta start right from the beginning in doubles. We cannot start slow because otherwise, doubles point can be crucial in some moments, and then once we got doubles point, I think carrying that momentum to singles play was also very important.”

Breazu was one of many Ducks who engaged in two very close singles rounds, but in the end he had the slight advantage in both as he secured the first round 6-4, and the second 7-6.

Pouatcha started the singles set off in a close battle, but slowly moved ahead. After several deuces in the middle sets, he finished it off with a shutout to secure the round 6-2. Pouatcha took care of his opponent in the second singles round and finished it off with another 6-2 win.

Lemire came into the singles hot and jumped to a 2-0 lead. His opponent responded and caught up to him down the stretch. They were even at six, but Lemire scored the final point to secure the set 7-6. He dominated a much less competitive second round and finished off his singles match with a 6-2 win.

Burton was very quick to jump ahead of his opponent, who never stood a chance. He was up 5-0 before the man across from him showed any signs of life. Burton performed a shutout to finish off the set 6-2. He struggled more in the second singles round and was defeated 6-3, but it didn’t matter.

Luemkemann also faced some tightly contested battles in the singles rounds. Neither he nor his opponent held a lead larger than one until it was over. They were still even at five until Luemkemann finally moved ahead for the 7-5 win. His opponent tried to stick with him in the second round, but Luemkemann just had too much fuel and clinched the match for Oregon with a 6-3 win.