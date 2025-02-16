Oregon lacrosse stays undefeated with a 15-7 win over Columbia

Rachel Pallo raced past everyone else on the field and scooped up the ball to tally her eighth draw control. Oregon only spent 20 seconds facilitating the attack before Anna Simmons slung the rock through the back of the net.

It was goal number 12 of the half with the second quarter winding down. Dominating the draw and preventing Columbia (0-1) from controlling possession was the story of the Ducks’ (3-0) 15-7 victory on Saturday.

Pallo tied the single-game program record for draw controls in a game with 12 against the Lions — she broke the record twice last season in back-to-back games. Simmons led the way with four goals, while six other Ducks scored and five total scored multiple goals.

In the first two games of the season, Oregon scored in the first 15 seconds. Saturday it took the Ducks slightly longer — 42 seconds. Former Ivy League standout Brianna Carasquillo started the scoring for the home team and Oregon never let go of its advantage.

The first-quarter score appeared closer than the play on the field indicated. The Ducks controlled the draw by 21-4 in the game and only conceded one draw control in the first half, but Columbia stayed within two scores after the first 15 minutes.

The Ducks attack exploded in the second quarter. Multiple green card penalties going against the Lions gifted Oregon the player advantage on several occasions in the period. Columbia continued to hack at the Ducks inside the 12-meter fan and Oregon found itself in the free position nine times in the game.

Junior Emma Ing was especially aggressive, drawing illegal contact inside eight meters. She tied her career-high in goals with a hat trick, all coming from the free position and she elected to attack the cage rather than pass out of the shot.

The Ducks scored seven goals in the second quarter and allowed none, which ended up being the difference in the game. The Lions outscored Oregon 4-3 in the second half as the offense slowed on the Ducks’ side of the field.

Head coach Jessica Drummond went deeper into her bench in the fourth quarter with Oregon’s advantage at one point reaching double digits. Freshman goalie Kate Shields saw time in the crease for the first time in her collegiate career and freshmen Hazel Baker and Audrey Thompson also received playing time.

The Ducks have the next week off before returning to Papé Field on Feb. 22. They’ll finish their four-game homestand to start the season against Central Michigan.