Oregon softball picks up its second win of the day with a 4-0 performance over GCU

Stefini Ma’ake homers twice to lift the Ducks in shutout
Max Koebel, Sports Reporter
February 15, 2025

Paige Sinicki (38) points to the Oregon dugout after hitting a double.The Oregon Softball team secures the win 11-3 over Oregon State in game 1 of their Rivalry Series, hosted at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 19, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

In its second game of the day, Oregon (9-1) recorded a 4-0 shutout against the Grand Canyon University Lopes (8-2).

It was a pitchers duel for most of the game. Both teams remained hitless until the top of the fourth inning when Stefini Ma’ake homered to straight away center field to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead.

The Lopes threatened in the bottom half with a pair of singles, but did not score.

The rest of the Oregon offense came in the sixth, beginning with a single by Ayanna Shaw. Shaw stole second before Dezianna Patmon recorded a walk. Patmon was replaced by pinch-runner Regan Legg. Shaw came home on an RBI groundout by Emma Cox and Legg scored on Ma’ake’s second home-run of the game to make it 4-0 Ducks.

On the other side, Taylour Spencer opened the game and pitched 1.2 innings while allowing no runs, no hits, three walks, and recording three strikeouts. Elise Sokolsky pitched the middle 4.2 innings and recorded the win. She allowed no runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven. Finally, Lyndsey Grein got the final two outs to record the save and secure the combined shutout for the Oregon pitching staff.

The Ducks return to action tomorrow when they take on the Belmont University Bruins with the first pitch scheduled for 8:00 a.m.

