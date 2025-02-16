Donate
Housing
Oregon softball closes weekend with 4-1 win over Belmont

Lyndsey Grein deals and was exactly as advertised in the Ducks’ Sunday win
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Reporter
February 16, 2025

Morgan Scott (23) prepares to deliver a pitch. The Oregon Softball team secures the win 11-3 over Oregon State in game 1 of their Rivalry Series, hosted at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 19, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

Lyndsey Grein is starting to become one of the high-quality pitchers head coach Melyssa Lombardi loves to have at Oregon; that much was evident in Oregon’s (9-1) 4-1 win over Belmont (5-5). 

The type of pitcher who needs minimal run support to secure a win.

The type of pitcher who can eat innings with will. 

And most importantly, the type of pitcher that when she ascends the circle, her team will be in a position to win nearly every time.  

Wednesday was indeed another of those outings for Grein, with the right-hander dazzling in a 5.2-inning start to guide the Ducks past the Bruins on the final day of Oregon’s six-game weekend.

The reason for Grein’s success wasn’t hard to determine. Her offspeed was dizzying, downright disgusting and effective all day — she ended the first, second, fourth and fifth innings with strikeouts and finished with 12 on the day. 

On a day when Oregon’s offense was uncharacteristically quiet, Grein provided her team with plenty of punch, guiding the Ducks to a stress-free win. 

Following up on her prior success — she entered with a 2.05 ERA — Grein dotted her pitches well, missing bats with ease while throwing 65 of her 99 pitches for strikes. 

An early two-run blast from Emma Cox — whose batting average now rests at .438 —  would give Grein all the run support she would need. Oregon extended its lead in the third and fourth innings with a single from Stefani Ma’ake and a solo shot from Rylee McCoy. 

Cox and McCoy have been two early catalysts for the Ducks, with both freshmen adding power and quality at-bats in the middle of the order. Paige Sinicki and Kai Luschar both tallied stolen bases, continuing to show their veteran savvy at the dish and on the basepaths. 

But it was Grein’s outing that was the story of the day, with the junior showing just how dominant she can be in the circle.  

Oregon will ride its five-game winning streak into a showdown with Cal on Thursday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. 

