Oregon men’s tennis leaves no doubt and routs Eastern Illinois 7-0 in second match of day

Oregon men’s tennis (8-2) grabbed a comprehensive victory in its second match of the day on Sunday, against Eastern Illinois University (2-10). A changed lineup due to sickness didn’t falter, and new No. 1 Vlad Breazu set the tone with victories on Court 1 in both his doubles and singles matches. Breazu’s wins lead the Ducks to back-to-back wins on the day and maintained a seven-game win streak.

“It’s always protecting the barn for us,” Oregon assistant coach Arron Spencer said. “Anytime we can close out the weekend and not take a loss in the barn is a big thing for us — and [it’s] getting some new guys to get to play tonight in singles.”

Oregon head coach Nils Schyllander rotated his lineup from the win over Louisiana-Lafayette earlier in the day. Breazu and Lachlan Robertson stepped into the No. 1 slot in doubles, while Clement Lemire paired with Paris Pouatcha in the No. 2 slot and Cooper Errey, who played doubles with Lemire against the Ragin’ Cajuns, paired with Lenn Leumkemann in Match 3 for the nightcap.

There was no rust or fatigue evident early on, though, and the Ducks claimed the doubles point for the second time on Sunday with a dominant sub-30-minute performance in which they only gave up three points across three completed matches. Breazu and Robertson won, 6-2, while Leumkemann and Errey shut out their opponents, 6-0. Lemire and Pouatcha finished their game, 6-1, despite the point already being won.

“It’s the pride in the culture of the program,” Spencer said. “These guys do a really good job of knowing that they’re going to come in there and take care of our home — no matter if it’s a long day or a short day.”

Schyllander’s singles lineup was rotated, too. A team dealing with sickness saw Leumkemann and Matthew Burton swapped out for Robertson and Russell Soohoo.

Breazu shut out a frustrated Zach White on Court 1 in the first set before the Panthers’ No. 1 man put up a fight in the second set. White didn’t win his first point until 3-1 in the second set, and eventually fell, 6-3 as Breazu kept the Ducks in the driver’s seat.

“What was most important was to keep being focused,” Breazu said. “Especially after this morning, this match was very important as well. We took care of it all, and the boys brought the energy back.”

Lemire, meanwhile, eased past his opponent in the first set, 6-2 before routing Tyler Carlin, 6-0 in the second set to snag Oregon’s second singles point.

The trend of easy set victories bled onto Court 3, where Vanderstappen seized a 6-1 win in the first set before closing out Duarte Trocato, 6-2 to end the competition in 90 minutes.

Errey on Court 4 was the second of two Ducks to shut out his opponent in the first set but struggled to finish off Ludolph Wiggett — Errey led, 5-4 when Vanderstappen won the day but eventually added the final point to win, 6-4.

Robertson shut out his opponent, Gui Cauvilla, 6-0 after a comfortable 6-3 victory in the first set while Soohoo, the only singles player who hadn’t played at all prior on Sunday, won his first set, 6-2 before closing out his opponents with his team watching to finish, 6-2.

“Russell does everything right for this program,” Spencer said, “so when he gets his chances and gets to close that last one out, it’s a pretty cool moment.”

“It’s just nice to see that all the guys have my back,” Soohoo said. “Especially against a school that, on paper, we should be beating — but to see all of them supporting me, it’s really awesome.”

No Oregon player gave up more than four total points, and each of the six Ducks players who finished their matches did so in two sets.

The Ducks advance to 8-0 in Eugene on the season — a valuable stat. They will, though, head on the road to face the University of South Florida and University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif. next month.

“It’s a little different on the road,” Soohoo said, “especially with plane flights and everything…it’s a little more tiring. But it’s just always being there for each other and supporting each other. That’s what helps the most.”

Oregon plays USF in Stockton on March 1.