Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Depth in the defensive backfield

Oregon lost both starting safeties to the NFL Draft, but looks poised to reload with transfers, new recruits and returning talent
Owen Murray, Sports Reporter
April 24, 2025
Tysheem Johnson (0) walks out of the tunnel with his fellow captains as they prepare for the coin toss. The number 1 ranked Oregon Ducks take on the number 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)

It’s not often that a team can lose both starters at a position and still feel confident. But don’t sleep on Oregon’s secondary, which lost 2024 starting duo Kobe Savage and Tysheem Johnson — yet looks ready to compete in 2025. Savage and Johnson provided remarkable stability last year, but both declared for the NFL Draft and left the Ducks without a starting safety. 

Oregon, though, welcomes a stacked class that includes Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman and blue-chip recruits Na’eem Offord and Trey McNutt. The Ducks returned exciting talent, too, including second-year athletes Aaron Flowers, Peyton Woodyard and Kingston Lopa. They’re more than ready to take the next step, and the program is confident in them, too.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning called Thieneman “an unbelievable guy. He’s infatuated with football.” 

“His work ethic is like no other guy I’ve ever coached,” Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton said. 

“His work ethic (impressed me),” redshirt-freshman safety Lopa said of Thieneman. “I’m not going to lie. I’ve never really played with somebody like him — just always ready to work, ready to find something new. He’s a good person too, outside of football.”

It’s clear that he has their trust, but he’s learning, too. Thieneman has spent this spring as both the field and boundary safety, he said — last year, those spots were covered by Johnson and Savage, both of whom declared for the 2025 NFL Draft ahead of spring ball. 

Johnson started 13 games in 2024 — his second season at Oregon after transferring from Ole Miss. He led the Ducks in their Big Ten Championship win over Penn State with nine solo tackles. Savage, meanwhile, started 14 games in his lone season in Eugene. He finished third on the team with 64 total tackles — including three games where he led Oregon in the category.

The Ducks’ incoming safety class isn’t short of talent, either. Lanning hauled in four-star McNutt from Shaker Heights, Ohio, while also grabbing a commitment from five-star recruit Offord, who entered as a corner but could see time at safety. Both provide potential first-year upside after playing significant snaps in high-profile high school games. 

McNutt stayed committed to Oregon after verbally agreeing in August 2024. He’s the No. 4 player in Ohio, per 247Sports, and the No. 4 safety nationally. He’s listed at 6’0’’ and 180 pounds (taller than both Johnson and Savage)

Offord, meanwhile, is 247Sports’ No. 1 player in Alabama (the 17th-best nationally), and checks in slightly larger than McNutt — 6’1’’ and 185 pounds. He was committed to Ohio State until December 2024, when he flipped to the Ducks — his half-brother, running back Makhi Hughes, also committed to Oregon out of the transfer portal from Tulane.

The depth chart gets even deeper with Oregon’s returning recruits. Flowers (two games played in 2024), Woodyard (14 games) and Lopa (six games) all look to take a second-year step with spots open in the defensive backfield. 

“Our goals are really just to communicate across the board,” Lopa said after a spring practice. “We’re trying to get everybody to play fast. That’s what Lanning says a lot. Trying to get calls out as fast as we can and get everybody lining up faster.”

The redshirt freshman had high praise for McNutt, too, who he called, “a dude,” and said that he’s, “ahead of where a lot of freshmen were last year around this time.”

The depth chart is still undecided, so in the Spring Game, keep an eye on the pairings — who’s playing with who, which players get time and whether any players slide into a new position. Any way it’s mixed, the Ducks are set up to surprise.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Duck take a look at the 2023 Oregon Football team.&#160;The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game&#160;at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Lazarus: what’s the point of a spring game?
Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and Jaeden Moore (56) warmup before taking on the Washington Huskies. No. 1 Oregon defeats Washington 49-21 for an undefeated regular season at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 30, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
The Ducks’ reloaded defensive front
Bo Nix (10) celebrates with his center, Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), after clawing back from eleven point deficit and gaining the lead.&#160;The University of Oregon Ducks Football team were defeated by the University of Washington Huskies in an away match at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on October 14, 2023. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Ready to sco
Austin Novosad passes the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team defeated the Portland State University Vikings in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on September 2, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Competition for QB1
Dante Moore throws a pass during the Spring Game in Autzen Stadium.&#160;The "Green Team" wins 28-17 during the Oregon Ducks Spring Game in Autzen Stadium on April 27, 2024. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Dante to Dakorien: the Moore-to-Moore connection
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon celebrates a sack. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10 on October 4. Photo: Eddie Bruning
Parsons’ Profiles: Derrick Harmon
About the Contributor
Owen Murray
Owen Murray, Sports Reporter
Owen Murray is a second-year sports reporter at the Daily Emerald. He covers football, basketball and acrobatics and tumbling.