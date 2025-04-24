Oregon’s 2024 Draft class, one year later

The 2025 NFL Draft is upon us and there is a large handful of Ducks expected to hear their names called. This is no exception to previous years. Several Ducks selected in last year’s draft made significant impacts on their new teams as rookies. While some had better seasons than others, all will be looking to take a major step forward in year two.

Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos

The only Oregon player taken in the first round, Nix was the sixth quarterback to come off the board at No. 12 overall. He turned out to be exactly what the Broncos had been missing. Since Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning retired in 2016, Denver started thirteen different quarterbacks before drafting Nix. As a 24-year-old rookie with five years of college experience, Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while winning 10 games. He led the Broncos to their first playoff appearance since 2015, and was one of just two rookie quarterbacks that year to lead his team to the playoffs. Even though Denver was blown out by the heavily favored Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, it was still a very reassuring season for a team that had suffered for almost a decade. In his second year, there’s no doubt that Nix will look to become a larger threat in the AFC and make a run in the playoffs.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Offensive Lineman, Las Vegas Raiders

One of the only things that have consistently worked well for the Raiders in recent years has been their offensive line. Powers-Johnson was selected at No. 44 overall and fit right in, shifting between center and both left and right guard. Wherever he was placed, the results were the same. In 956 snaps, Powers-Johnson allowed just two sacks and three hits and was penalized 14 times. As Las Vegas looks to build a roster that can compete in the loaded AFC West, there’s no doubt that the offensive line is right where it needs to be.

Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos

Many people were surprised to see Franklin fall all the way to the fourth round, but in the end, he was able to remain teammates with the quarterback he spent two years playing with in Eugene. Franklin was Nix’s primary target in their final season in Ducks uniforms. He didn’t exactly have a breakout rookie season, recording 30 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Because the Broncos have so much depth at wide receiver, it’s easy for Franklin to get overlooked. There’s no doubt Ducks fans had their hearts wrenched when the lone touchdown in the Broncos’ playoff game was a 43-yard pass from Nix to Franklin. The two of them will certainly look to do that a lot more in year two.

Bucky Irving, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing the Buccaneers organization will not need to worry about for a while is the run game. After drafting Irving in the fourth round, they should have all the confidence in the world when sending him onto the field. Irving did face some competition with third year veteran Rachaad White, but after his performance as a rookie, Irving is the one on people’s minds. He rushed for 1,199 yards on 224 carries and recorded 49 receptions for 398 yards along with nine touchdowns. As Tampa Bay looks to maintain its dominance in the NFC South, one thing the fans will look forward to is watching Irving take the ball.