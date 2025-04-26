Donate
Housing
Ethos
No. 5 Oregon softball tops Indiana 10–4 in series-opening win

Stormy skies did little to dampen the Ducks’ offense
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Writer
April 25, 2025
Rowan Campbell
Oregon infielder Rylee McCoy (24) yells in celebration while running to home to secure a run for Oregon. The #5 ranked University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Softball team win 3-1 in a home game against the #6 ranked UCLA Bruins in Eugene, Ore., on April. 18, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).

After the chaos of last weekend’s marquee ranked matchup, No. 5 Oregon softball’s (42-5, 15-2 Big Ten) Friday night series-opening 10-4 win over Indiana (28-14, 8-9 Big Ten) felt far more routine.

There was minimal late intrigue, and aside from a three-hour rain delay, the game’s result was little surprise. Still, the Ducks’ six-run victory had plenty of substance. 

The lengthy delay didn’t derail the Ducks. Instead, it only held up their eventual mid-game surge towards a series-opening win.  

Oregon right-hander Lyndsey Grein recovered from a brutal one-hit, two-walk, three-run first inning to hold the Hoosiers to just one more run over her 4.2-inning outing.

Aly VanBrandt slugged a three-run homer in the first off Grein, which had fans in Bloomington eager for an upset. 

Eventually, though, Oregon took control. 

The Ducks got two back in the second via a wild pitch and Kai Luschar single. Then, a five-run fifth inning keyed by another Luschar single and seven free bases issued by the Hoosiers helped Oregon extend its lead. 

Aside from Luschar (3-4, two RBI), Kaylynn Jones was the Ducks’ other offensive catalyst, going 2-3 with two runs scored and a walk. 

Elise Sokolsky entered in relief and went the rest of the way for the Ducks, firing 2.2 innings of two-hit ball. 

Grein recorded her 26th win of the season, extending her national lead. 

Indiana’s best chance at clawing back in the game came when the Hoosiers got runners on the corners with two outs in the sixth, but Sokolsky got a clutch strikeout and went unscathed the rest of the way. 

VanBrandt’s first-inning homer ended up being just one of just two Hoosiers’ extra-base hits.

On the other hand, the Ducks were poised at the plate, taking advantage of what Indiana gave them while walking a whopping 11 times. 

The Ducks will have a quick turnaround as they look to clinch a series win. Game two is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

