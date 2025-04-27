No. 5 Oregon softball breezes past Indiana 9-1

It’s hard to compete with the Ducks (43-5, 16-2 Big Ten) when Oregon’s clicking on both offense and defense.

That’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon in the Ducks’ 9-1 win over Indiana (28-15, 8-9 Big Ten).

Unlike Friday’s contest, it took Oregon little time to get started. The Ducks scored five runs on six hits in the top of the first inning. With two outs in the first, Emma Cox doubled into right field and extended the lead to three. Then, Kaylynn Jones and Braiesey Rosa helped add on with knocks and extend the lead to five.

“I was just trying to do whatever to get on base and not let the pitcher beat me,” Cox said to GoDucks.

All told, the Ducks scored five times, had 11 batters reach base and chased Indiana’s starter from the game after 37 dismal pitches.

With the early offensive outburst, Oregon’s pitchers had plenty of leeway throughout their outings. Lyndsey Grein, Elise Sokolsky and Staci Chambers combined to go the distance for the Ducks in the circle, allowing just one run on six hits. Grein started the game and reentered to close out the contest, combining to throw 2.2 innings of five-strikeout ball.

Sokolsky allowed just one run over her 2.1 innings of work, improving her record to 12-2 on the season.

“I trust our pitchers whole-heartedly,” Cox said. “I love our pitching staff and I love how they work in unison. They just did a great job passing the ball today.”

Rylee McCoy blasted her 15th homer of the year in the sixth — a new freshman school record.

“Honestly, I didn’t know it was happening and all my teammates were congratulating me so I figured it out,” McCoy said. “It felt amazing and I’m honestly just proud of the team allowing me to be in the position I’m in.”

The Ducks’ top three hitters combined to go 5-10 with five runs scored. Cox was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and looks completely healed from her injury suffered earlier this season.

Six different Hoosiers tallied hits, but none made a real impact on the game — no Indiana player did.

A single, sac-fly and passed ball in the fourth helped Oregon’s offense pile on and put the game far out of reach.

Oregon was a combined 5-10 with runners in scoring position, compared to 1-9 from Indiana.

Oregon will look for the series sweep on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.