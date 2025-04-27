Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

No. 5 Oregon softball breezes past Indiana 9-1

Sunny Midwest skies adorned Oregon softball’s stress-free win
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Writer
April 26, 2025
Rowan Campbell
Oregon outfielder Kai Luschar (22) shares a moment with her teammate infielder Rylee McCoy (24). The #5 ranked University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Softball team win 3-1 in a home game against the #6 ranked UCLA Bruins in Eugene, Ore., on April. 18, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).

It’s hard to compete with the Ducks (43-5, 16-2 Big Ten) when Oregon’s clicking on both offense and defense.

That’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon in the Ducks’ 9-1 win over Indiana (28-15, 8-9 Big Ten)

Unlike Friday’s contest, it took Oregon little time to get started. The Ducks scored five runs on six hits in the top of the first inning. With two outs in the first, Emma Cox doubled into right field and extended the lead to three. Then, Kaylynn Jones and Braiesey Rosa helped add on with knocks and extend the lead to five.  

“I was just trying to do whatever to get on base and not let the pitcher beat me,” Cox said to GoDucks.  

All told, the Ducks scored five times, had 11 batters reach base and chased Indiana’s starter from the game after 37 dismal pitches.

With the early offensive outburst, Oregon’s pitchers had plenty of leeway throughout their outings. Lyndsey Grein, Elise Sokolsky and Staci Chambers combined to go the distance for the Ducks in the circle, allowing just one run on six hits. Grein started the game and reentered to close out the contest, combining to throw 2.2 innings of five-strikeout ball. 

Sokolsky allowed just one run over her 2.1 innings of work, improving her record to 12-2 on the season. 

“I trust our pitchers whole-heartedly,”  Cox said. “I love our pitching staff and I love how they work in unison. They just did a great job passing the ball today.”

Rylee McCoy blasted her 15th homer of the year in the sixth — a new freshman school record. 

“Honestly, I didn’t know it was happening and all my teammates were congratulating me so I figured it out,” McCoy said. “It felt amazing and I’m honestly just proud of the team allowing me to be in the position I’m in.”

The Ducks’ top three hitters combined to go 5-10 with five runs scored. Cox was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and looks completely healed from her injury suffered earlier this season. 

Six different Hoosiers tallied hits, but none made a real impact on the game — no Indiana player did. 

A single, sac-fly and passed ball in the fourth helped Oregon’s offense pile on and put the game far out of reach. 

Oregon was a combined 5-10 with runners in scoring position, compared to 1-9 from Indiana. 

Oregon will look for the series sweep on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Kicker Andrew Boyle (98) warms up before the start of Spring Game. Oregon Football had their annual Spring Game where the team scrimmages and plays against itself to showcase the team to the public. They played Saturday, April 26, in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Fighting Ducks defeat Combat Ducks 24-20 in spring game
Oregon infielder Rylee McCoy (24) yells in celebration while running to home to secure a run for Oregon. The #5 ranked University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Softball team win 3-1 in a home game against the #6 ranked UCLA Bruins in Eugene, Ore., on April. 18, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
No. 5 Oregon softball tops Indiana 10–4 in series-opening win
Starting pitcher for the Ducks, Grayson Grinsell (2), strikes out the Beaver at the plate. The Oregon Ducks hosts the Oregon State Beavers at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April. 25, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
No. 13 Oregon baseball snatches 4-2 win over No. 3 Oregon State to open rivalry series
The Beaver fans shower Dillon Gabriel with "boos" and yells as he steps on the field to warm up. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on September 14th, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/ Emerald)
2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap
The University of Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team played the University of Baylor Bears in a home match at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Apr. 5, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
No. 2 Oregon acrobatics and tumbling wins last-gasp NCATA semifinal in 270.455-263.595 victory over No. 3 Quinnipiac University
Josh Conerly Jr. (76) in pass protection. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Breaking: Josh Conerly Jr. drafted No. 29 by Washington
About the Contributors
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Reporter
Rowan Campbell
Rowan Campbell, Photographer