Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

No. 2 Oregon acrobatics and tumbling takes home three event titles and two All-American nods

Three of the Ducks’ strongest heats earned individual recognition, while a duo of seniors took their place among the nation’s best at the 2025 NCATA National Championships
Owen Murray, Sports Reporter
April 27, 2025
Alexis Giardina (29) looks back to the team before starting the final routine. The University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team in a home match against Morgan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 15, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).

It wasn’t the team title that No. 2 Oregon wanted, but the Ducks took home a trio of individual event titles and saw two senior athletes named All-Americans on April 27 as consolation from a strong trip to the 2025 NCATA National Championships. 

The three winning heats — the Ducks qualified for 12 of the 15 possible finals —  were some of Oregon’s strongest from the season. The All-Americans, both starting senior performers, emerged for two of the Ducks’ most reliable athletes. 

Oregon’s seven-element acro champions, sophomore base Bella Swarthout and senior top Bethany Glick, only took over the heat midway through the season. The Ducks scored just 8.45 points in the heat against Gannon on March 7 — which prompted a change from Oregon head coach Taylor Susnara.

Swarthout and Glick — already familiar with each other from prior events —  were inserted with a slide-to-split, press-handstand skill.

Glick described it after their first meet with it (against Mary-Hardin Baylor) as one she and Swarthout had been doing, “for a while now,” and that she felt that the press-handstand gave her the control that she sees as better in the acro event.

The two paid it off with an individual event title and a 9.875 score on Sunday. It’s Oregon’s first-ever seven-element acro win (the Ducks won a seven-element stunt title in 2011) and the first individual event championship for both athletes.

The Ducks also took a win in potentially their most dominant heat this season, the open pyramid. It’s the only one where Oregon scored a perfect-10 this season (it did it twice, home and away against Baylor), and it won the national title with another 9.875 to match seven-element.

Swarthout, who starts as the mid-base in the heat, doubled up on event titles with the win. The heat also included bases Blessyn McMorris (her first event title), Brylie Hoover (second), Ashlyn Parlett (first) and Emily Rezner (first), top Selah Bell (first), and tumbler Shea Barnes (first) as the counter. It’s Oregon’s sixth-ever national title in the event after wins in 2019, 2014, 2012 and 2011.

Tumbler Riley Watson was the lone Duck to take home a tumbling national title. She won the six-element heat, where she turned in a 9.775 pass to take home the trophy. Watson, a senior, averaged a 9.81 score across Oregon’s three postseason meets, including a 9.850 against UMHB in the quarterfinal round. 

It’s Oregon’s seventh six-element title — the Ducks most recently took home the 2023 edition — and Watson’s second (she won as part of the quad tumbling group in 2024).

Senior Alexis Giardina was named an All-American for the second-straight year following the championships. Giardina, who competes with Oregon as a base, top and tumbler, showed unprecedented versatility in 2025 as she became one of just 12 Oregon athletes to be named a multi-time All-American.

She said before the championships that she, “just really wanted to leave Oregon satisfied with my season, whatever that may be.” 

“But, hopefully also as a leader that the upcoming classes will remember. Because I remember, the leaders are seniors here,” Giardina said. “I still reach out to them when it’s meet day, I still keep in contact, and we have a great relationship. That’s really just the senior I wanted to be.”

Senior base Blessyn McMorris was also named an All-American in a season where she returned from a yearlong Achilles injury to reinsert herself into Oregon’s starting lineup. She claimed the open pyramid national title as the bottom base after being named the 2022 Freshman of the Year, and competed in five of six events in each of the Ducks’ 10 meets.

With the 2025 season over, Oregon will now turn its attention to offseason training — much of which will involve the replacement of regular starters like Giardina and McMorris — and another run at the national title in 2026.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Starting pitcher for the Ducks, Grayson Grinsell (2). The Oregon Ducks hosts the Oregon State Beavers at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April. 25, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Photos: No. 13 Oregon baseball opens rivalry series against No. 3 Oregon State with 4-2 win
Matthew Bedford (77) before the start of Spring Game. Oregon Football had their annual Spring Game where the team scrimmages and plays against itself to showcase the team to the public. They played Saturday, April 26, in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Photos: Oregon Spring Game, Fighting Ducks defeat Combat Ducks 24-20
The Oregon Ducks hosts the Oregon State Beavers at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April. 25, 2025. (Julia Massai/Emerald)
No. 13 Oregon thumps No. 3 Oregon State 13-1 in dominant rivalry smackdown
Tez Johnson (15) flashes a smile to the Penn State defenders as he scores a big touchdown. The number 1 ranked Oregon Ducks take on the number 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap
The Baylor team yells "Sic 'em Bears" to the judges to cap off their team performance. &#160;The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team takes on Baylor on March 8th, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
No. 2 Oregon falls to No. 1 Baylor 276.015-266.355 in NCATA title meet
Oregon outfielder Kai Luschar (22) shares a moment with her teammate infielder Rylee McCoy (24). The #5 ranked University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Softball team win 3-1 in a home game against the #6 ranked UCLA Bruins in Eugene, Ore., on April. 18, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
No. 5 Oregon softball breezes past Indiana 9-1
About the Contributor
Owen Murray
Owen Murray, Sports Reporter
Owen Murray is a second-year sports reporter at the Daily Emerald. He covers football, basketball and acrobatics and tumbling.