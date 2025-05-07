Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

ASUO cancels Street Faire amidst UOSW strike

During the afternoon of May 6, Vice President for Student Life Angela Chong sent an email to students regarding the cancellation of the upcoming Associated Students of the University of Oregon Spring Street Faire
Corey Hoffman and Angelina HandrisMay 6, 2025
Alyssa Garcia
Associated Students of The University of Oregon hosts their bi-annual Street Faire on Oct. 16-18, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

Around 3:30 p.m. today, Vice President for Student Life Angela Lauer Chong and Associated Students of the University of Oregon President Mariam Hassan sent an email to students informing them of their decision to cancel the Spring ASUO Street Faire — just one day before the event was set to start. 

According to the email, the decision to cancel the Street Faire came with “safety in mind” after “recent disruptions related to the ongoing strike that have included reported vandalism, obstruction and safety concerns regarding the Street Faire specifically.”

The email also stated that ASUO and the university have attempted to explore other alternatives, but ultimately made the decision to cancel the event. The email also clarified that vendors would be refunded in full. 

“We fully support every student on our campus, including those participating in the strike, and we respect their right to be heard. However, the safety concerns surrounding recent disruptions make it impossible to move forward with the event at this time,” the email said.

UOSW bargaining team member Izzie Marshall said UOSW believes they are being unfairly blamed for the cancellation of the event and that if their demands are met, there would be no reason for the event to be cancelled. 

“The university’s decision to cancel the Street Faire is disappointing — and blaming student workers for it is disingenuous. Our strike is a legal effort to win basic protections against harassment and discrimination,” Marshall said.

Marshall also expressed UOSW’s support for the Street Faire vendors. 

“The University could end the strike at any time by agreeing to a fair contract. Instead, they’re choosing to scapegoat workers rather than take responsibility for prolonging this dispute. We have no interest in hurting small businesses — many of us look forward to the Street Faire every year and are part of the community that supports these vendors,” Marshall said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in asuo
Jack Dodson is a part of the climate justice league. University of Oregon offers numerous clubs and organizations that support sustainability efforts. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Resolution Option 2B could cut UO greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2035
Prissila Moreno, running for ASUO President for the UO Stuent Power Slate sits for photo. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
ASUO president-elect Prissila Moreno looks ahead to next year in office
Prissila Moreno, running for President with the UO Student Power slate, speaking as she answers questions asked by the moderators. and The ASUO Spring Elections President and VP Debate was held on April 8th, 2025 in the Crater Lake South room in the EMU at the University of Oregon. The debate was between the Unite UO slate and the UO Student Power slate. Taliek Lopez-DuBoff is the presidental candidate with Madisen Kunkler as the VP candidate for Unite UO, and Prissila Moreo is the presidental candidate with Jordan Ackemann as the VP Candidate. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: ASUO Spring Elections President and VP Debate
Prissila Moreno, running for ASUO President for the UO Stuent Power Slate sits for photo. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Prissila Moreno has been elected as 2025-26 ASUO President
The ASUO Spring Elections President and VP Debate was held on April 8th, 2025 in the Crater Lake South room in the EMU at the University of Oregon. The debate was between the Unite UO slate and the UO Student Power slate. Taliek Lopez-DuBoff is the presidental candidate with Madisen Kunkler as the VP candidate for Unite UO, and Prissila Moreo is the presidental candidate with Jordan Ackemann as the VP Candidate. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Final ASUO presidential and vice-presidential debate recap
Taliek Lopez-DuBoff, running for president with the Unite UO Slate, speaking as he answers questions asked by the moderators. and The ASUO Spring Elections President and VP Debate was held on April 8th, 2025 in the Crater Lake South room in the EMU at the University of Oregon. The debate was between the Unite UO slate and the UO Student Power slate. Taliek Lopez-DuBoff is the presidental candidate with Madisen Kunkler as the VP candidate for Unite UO, and Prissila Moreo is the presidental candidate with Jordan Ackemann as the VP Candidate. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Gathering support; endorsements of the ASUO 2025 spring election
More in campus
Picketers march outside the Erb Memorial Union and Johnson Hall on the second day of the University of Oregon Student Worker strike. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
“It is really just an intimidation tactic”: RAs speak on room charges and the picket line
The first striking student workers and picketers make their way out of Johnson Hall, the University of Oregon administration building at approximately 10:40 p.m, escorted by UOPD and EPD officers. At about 5:30 p.m, 60 striking student workers at the University of Oregon began a sit-in in Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon campus. Later, around 8pm, there were roughly an additional 100 striking student workers occupying the space in front of and surrounding Johnson Hall. At approximately 10:30 p.m, 10 EPD officers arrived at the south entrance of Johnson Hall, dressed in riot gear, wielding batons and pepper spray ball rifles. At roughly 10:40 p.m, the student workers and picketers, after receiving their second trespassing warning, were escorted out of Johnson Hall. Shortly after, the nearly two dozen officers around Johnson Hall, UOPD and EPD cars had all left the scene. Roughly 250 striking workers and picketers rallied on the south side of Johnson Hall, hugging and cheering. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
No arrests made after Johnson Hall occupation last night
EPD officers, donning full riot gear, stand in a semi-circular formation around the steps in front of the south entrance to Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon. At about 5:30 p.m, 60 striking student workers at the University of Oregon began a sit-in in Johnson Hall, the administration building at the University of Oregon campus. Later, around 8pm, there were roughly an additional 100 striking student workers occupying the space in front of and surrounding Johnson Hall. At approximately 10:30 p.m, 10 EPD officers arrived at the south entrance of Johnson Hall, dressed in riot gear, wielding batons and pepper spray ball rifles. At roughly 10:40 p.m, the student workers and picketers, after receiving their second trespassing warning, were escorted out of Johnson Hall. Shortly after, the nearly two dozen officers around Johnson Hall, UOPD and EPD cars had all left the scene. Roughly 250 striking workers and picketers rallied on the south side of Johnson Hall, hugging and cheering. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: After an hours long sit-in student workers leave Johnson Hall after two dozen UOPD and EPD officers arrive
UOPD and EPD dressed in riot gear in front of Johnson Hall after some striking UO Student Workers occupied the building on May 5, 2025. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Two dozen police officers leave after clearing student workers from Johnson Hall
Kalapuya Ilihi hall is home to the Native American and Indigienous Studies community. Academic and residential communities allow students with common interests and identities to live and learn together. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Kalapuya Ilihi hall set to reopen in fall 2025
Picketers march and chant on the picket line outside Unthank Hall and Tingle Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO to review, possibly take legal action against UOSW “disruptions”
More in Features
The Non-Stop Players perform Guys and Dolls at the Actor's Cabaret and Annex in downtown Eugene. Photo Courtesy: Karen K. Olsen
Guys and Dolls opens at the Actors Cabaret of Eugene
Stephanie Craig poses with a basket she wove. (Photo by Amanda Freeman/Ampkwa Images)
A future woven with past and present
Patrico Di Stabile, playing the role of Aladdin, celebrates his newly established prince status. Ballet Fantastique: Aladdin,, Ballet Fantastique studio, Eugene Oregon, April 26, 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Ballet Fantastique’s “Aladdin: The Rock Opera” brings dreams to stage
Kaitlin McDaid
Nowicki: Even if you don’t like the church, you can appreciate Pope Francis
Noa Schwartz
Blood, sweat and tears: ‘The Pitt’ confronts healthcare woes in one heart-pounding shift
Alex Aeschliman finishes the Eugene Marathon with a time of three hours and 14 minutes. Photo Courtesy: Eugene Marathon
Race recap: Alex Aeschliman’s bicoastal marathon week
About the Contributors
Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman, Campus News Reporter
Corey Hoffman is a first year student studying journalism and global studies with a minor in French. She has been involved in journalism since high school and hopes to one day be a foreign correspondent. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, hiking, playing soccer and crochet.
Angelina Handris
Angelina Handris, Campus News Reporter
Angelina Handris is from Oregon City, OR. She has been doing journalism for a year and has written a variety of pieces. She is pursuing a career in public relations after graduating from University of Oregon. In her free time, aside from writing, she enjoys cooking and reading.
Alyssa Garcia
Alyssa Garcia, Photographer