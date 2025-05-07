ASUO cancels Street Faire amidst UOSW strike

Alyssa Garcia Associated Students of The University of Oregon hosts their bi-annual Street Faire on Oct. 16-18, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

Around 3:30 p.m. today, Vice President for Student Life Angela Lauer Chong and Associated Students of the University of Oregon President Mariam Hassan sent an email to students informing them of their decision to cancel the Spring ASUO Street Faire — just one day before the event was set to start.

According to the email, the decision to cancel the Street Faire came with “safety in mind” after “recent disruptions related to the ongoing strike that have included reported vandalism, obstruction and safety concerns regarding the Street Faire specifically.”

The email also stated that ASUO and the university have attempted to explore other alternatives, but ultimately made the decision to cancel the event. The email also clarified that vendors would be refunded in full.

“We fully support every student on our campus, including those participating in the strike, and we respect their right to be heard. However, the safety concerns surrounding recent disruptions make it impossible to move forward with the event at this time,” the email said.

UOSW bargaining team member Izzie Marshall said UOSW believes they are being unfairly blamed for the cancellation of the event and that if their demands are met, there would be no reason for the event to be cancelled.

“The university’s decision to cancel the Street Faire is disappointing — and blaming student workers for it is disingenuous. Our strike is a legal effort to win basic protections against harassment and discrimination,” Marshall said.

Marshall also expressed UOSW’s support for the Street Faire vendors.

“The University could end the strike at any time by agreeing to a fair contract. Instead, they’re choosing to scapegoat workers rather than take responsibility for prolonging this dispute. We have no interest in hurting small businesses — many of us look forward to the Street Faire every year and are part of the community that supports these vendors,” Marshall said.