No arrests made after Johnson Hall occupation last night

Around 10:00 p.m. on May 5, The Daily Emerald reported that roughly 60 striking student workers from the University of Oregon Student Workers Union occupied Johnson Hall, UO’s administrative building.

UOSW has been on strike since April 28 for a change in pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more.

The occupation followed a study-in that began around 1:00 p.m. in Johnson Hall. At the same time, UOSW was in a bargaining session with UO since the beginning of the strike, according to bargaining team member Izzie Marshall.

After several hours of occupying Johnson Hall, around 10 University of Oregon Police Department and Eugene Police Department officers arrived at 10:30 p.m. at the south entrance of the building, dressed in riot gear and wielding batons.

Once all striking workers left the inside of the building around 10:40 p.m., police officers and cars soon left the scene without making a single arrest.

Victoria Robison, a media liaison for UOSW, told The Emerald that the striking workers weren’t expected to leave Johnson Hall after “until their demands (were) met.” The demands included a revised arbitration section for harassment and discrimination — topics that were discussed at the bargaining session.

According to Robison, “The people inside the building (were) aware that what they’re doing is illegal and that’s a risk that they took on by doing this autonomous action.”

Following the occupation, UO spokesperson Angela Seydel sent a statement to The Emerald.

Seydel said the “individuals inside” were notified in advance about the building’s closing hours and were asked to leave multiple times, but they “chose not to comply.”

Seydel also said failure to follow UO’s guidelines of free speech and campus use, including unlawfully remaining in a closed facility, may lead to legal consequences or student conduct proceedings.

Christopher Long, provost of UO, spoke of similar legal and disciplinary actions on May 2 after striking student workers had “disrupted” three university events last week.

Emerald reporters who were on scene during the occupation witnessed no violence or intention of violence from the outside crowd and police officers.

“It (the police presence) shows where UO’s priorities are at. I am really frustrated. I think it was out of line,” Marshall said.

According to Seydel, UOPD entered the building to “ensure the safety of those inside and secure university facilities.”