Photos: UOSW’s theatrical boxing match and rally outside Johnson Hall

Byline photo of Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram
May 8, 2025
Bleu Jones, a student worker, representing 'UOSW's contract' and another student worker representing 'UO's Contract' in a theatrical boxing match hosted by the University of Oregon Student Workers Union (UOSW). The University of Oregon Student Workers Union holds a “Student Workers versus Admin” Rally with a theatrical boxing match and proceeds to occupy Johnson Hall until their demands are met. The rally was held on the lawn across from Johnson Hall around 5:00pm on the University of Oregon campus on May 5, 2025 in Eugene, Ore. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
