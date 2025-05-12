Donate
Housing
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

The Emerald Save Point: With Thomas Brigham (Episode 5)

Gracie Del Rosario, Podcast ProducerMay 12, 2025

In the fifth episode of The Emerald Save Point, Gracie is joined by the podcast’s first guest: Thomas Brigham. They discuss their love for video game music, their personal favorites and what music ultimately means to them in the video game world and beyond.

Music used:
“Dire, Dire Docks” by Koji Kondo from Super Mario 64
“Rankings Board: Popularity Ranking” by Asuka Itō, Daisuke Matsuoka from Tomodachi Life
“Midna’s Lament” by Koji Kondo, Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
“One-Winged Angel” by Nobuo Uematsu from Final Fantasy VII
“Cara Mia Addio” by Mike Morasky, sung by Ellen McLain from Portal 2
“Super Smash Bros. Brawl Theme (Audi Famam Illius)” by Nobuo Uematsu from Super Smash Bros. Brawl
“Don’t Speak Her Name” by Rei Kondoh from Fire Emblem Awakening
“Warriors in Valour” by Shoji Meguro, sung by Keisuke Honryo (Chief priest of Myojoji temple), GLORY CHORUS TOKYO from Metaphor Re:Fantazio
“Twilight of the Gods” by Yuka Tsujiyoko from Fire Emblem Shadows of Valentia
“Simple and Clean-PLANITb Remix” by Hikaru Utada from Kingdom Hearts
“Heaven” by Shoji Meguro, sung by Shihoko Hirata from Persona 4
“Live and Learn” by Jun Senoue, sung by Crush40, cover by NateWantsToBattle from Sonic Adventure 2
“Penny Battle Theme” by Kevin Grim, cover by FamilyJules from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
“Your Affection” by Shoji Meguro, sung by Shihoko Hirata from Persona 4
“The Sun Rises” by Rei Kondoh from Ōkami
“Hopes and Dreams” by Toby Fox from Undertale
“Megalovania” by Toby Fox from Undertale
“Gusty Garden Galaxy” by Koji Kondo from Super Mario Galaxy
“Want You Gone” by Jonathan Coulton, sung by Ellen McLain from Portal 2
“God Shattering Star” by Hiroki Morishita from Fire Emblem Three Houses
“Chain Attack” by Kenji Hiramatsu from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Future Redeemed

