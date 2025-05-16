Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

UO’s underrated voices: Che’ Stuart

Che’ Stuart works as a custodian at the Erb Memorial Union. He is one of many underrated voices at the University of Oregon
Ysabella Sosa
May 16, 2025
Courtesy of UO
Che’ Stuart

For the past two years, 24-year-old Che’ Stuart starts his shifts at the University of Oregon Erb Memorial Union at 7 a.m. He grabs his custodial cart located on the Mezzanine floor and begins his eight-hour shift.

His mornings start by cleaning the offices located past the “O” desk, bathrooms, vacuuming floors and taking out the trash from the outside bins. 

After his lunch break, Stuart continues his custodial responsibilities of wiping down tables and windows, taking out more trash and checking the bathrooms.  

“It’s a structured process,” Stuart said. “You’re not focused on the time too much as far as the set of list of things to do.” 

To Stuart, cleaning the windows and bathrooms are a few tasks that he believes may go unnoticed.

“I want to think that people notice when I clean the bathrooms,” Stuart said. “I think they do.”

Although custodial work was not Stuart’s “first choice,” Stuart took the job for its “benefits.” 

According to Stuart, some of the benefits include health care and consistent work hours. 

Stuart is part of the Service Employees International Union Local 503, which he said is a reason for the protections and benefits. 

Aside from being exposed to chemicals through the cleaning supplies, Stuart said he is “very thankful” for the custodial job because he does not have to work outdoors or lift heavy items, unlike some of his friends. 

“(It’s a) safe workplace,” Stuart said. 

Outside of work, Stuart enjoys a structured life of working out and Kung Fu. If he is not taking care of his sibling with disabilities, he volunteers at the Grassroots Gardens, plays the flute and enjoys a life of going to shows and dancing. 

Additionally, Sturart said he likes to “progress in his life.” 

“Being very poor (and) having a brother with disabilities, I really kind of have to work hard to hopefully have a better quality of life one day,” Stuart said.  

To Stuart, custodial work can be an underrepresented job because “people shy away from that work.” 

“It’s somewhat embarrassing to people when they make messes or they don’t want to acknowledge that people care about them to a certain extent,” Stuart said. “As a class worker, (a) custodial position is something that people don’t want to deal with.”

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
Picketers cheer as cars passing by honk and wave in support of the strike. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UOSW ratifies first contract
breaking news illustration
UO student targeted in hate-bias incident near campus
Cappelletti: I don't want free college tuition
UO Board of Trustees approves tuition increase amid rising costs
Ed Wolf, vice president of diversity and equity for United Academics, leads demonstrators in songs at a rally at Johnson Hall in support of the University of Oregon United Academics on Nov. 13, 2024. After the rally, demonstrators marched to Chiles Hall, where UO and UA teams met for a bargaining session. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
United Academics passes sanctuary policy to protect faculty members
Freshman Political Science student, Dak Steinback, holds a bee colony that is currently empty that’s at the current community garden site.
UO Grove Community Garden to relocate due to campus development
A pile of the signs being used by the picketers across the street from Johnson Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Student workers look back on strike
About the Contributor
Ysabella Sosa
Ysabella Sosa, Campus News Associate Editor & Fundraising and Alumni Relations Intern
Ysabella Sosa is a sophomore studying journalism and Spanish. She hopes to one day make it onto the screens of millions as a news reporter. To Ysabella, broadcast journalism is her passion and joy. Ysabella enjoys an iced mocha every day. She also appreciates a nice bouquet of tulips once in a while.