Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

PK Park unveils new meaningful identity

The Ducks’ home field don a new name moving forward
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor
May 19, 2025
Julia Massa
The newly renamed, Bob Kilkenny Field. The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at PK Park in their final regular season home game of the season on May 11, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)

Before Oregon got its sweep of Washington started, the Ducks hosted a naming ceremony at Pat Kilkenny (PK) Park as the field unveiled its new identity.

Moving forward, Oregon baseball will play its home games at Bob Kilkenny Field at PK Park, paying homage to former athletic director Pat Kilkenny’s father. 

Bob was an intricate part of Oregon baseball’s return to the athletic program in 2008 after a 27-year hiatus from Division-1 play. 

“He was our dad, and then he became our really good friend,” Pat said. “How many people actually get to have a parent that’s their friend? And we chose to hang out with him.”

Bob grew up in the farming town of Heppner, Oregon, but attended the University of Oregon in 1948. He was a Duck fan long before his son, Pat, was named the athletic director in 2007. Although Pat only served as the AD for two years, the Oregon baseball program was rejuvenated during his stint, giving PK Park its name. 

Bob also played a key role in the return of baseball, breaking ground for PK Park on his John Deer in 2018. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 86. That day, he was named the “Mayor of PK Park”, and now his legacy will sit on the outfield wall forever.

The Bob Kilkenny Field logo features strands of wheat with five blades, one for each of his children, each of which attended the University of Oregon. It sits on both the left-field wall and behind home plate near the third-base dugout. 

“It was just an extraordinary childhood that we had,” Pat said. “And we didn’t know that we didn’t have anything because we had everything. We had love.”

The Ducks wore stickers on their helmets with the logo during their three-game sweep of Washington. Oregon has the chance to host more games at Bob Kilkenny Field at PK Park if the Ducks are selected to host an NCAA Regional, but either way, they went 28-8 at home during the 2025 regular season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
After homering to right center, Mason Neville (26) poses in the dugout. The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at PK Park in their final regular season home game of the season on May 11, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Previewing Oregon’s Big Ten Tournament path
Aaliyah Mccormick ran a time of 12.94 seconds to win the women's 100 meter hurdles in Sunday's finals. The Big Ten Track and Field Championship comes to a close at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 18, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Photos: 2025 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championship
Dezianna Patmon jumps in euphoria after sending Oregon to the super regionals with a 3 run walk off home run. Oregon Softball takes on Stanford in the NCAA Softball Regionals in Eugene, Ore. on May 18, 2025.
No. 16 Oregon walks off Stanford 10-7 to advance to Super Regionals
Regan Legg comes into score Oregon's only run of the ballgame. Oregon Softball takes on Stanford in the NCAA Softball Regionals in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2025.
No. 16 Oregon defeats Stanford 15-5 in six innings to force a seventh game
Aaliyah Mccormick ran a time of 12.94 seconds to win the women's 100 meter hurdles in Sunday's finals. The Big Ten Track and Field Championship comes to a close at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 18, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Oregon men secure Big Ten outdoor title, Women of Oregon place second
Emma Cox (21) makes contact with a pitch in the middle of the strike zone. Oregon Softball takes on Stanford in the NCAA Softball Regionals in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2025.
The Ducks' season stays alive with 9-1 win over Weber State
About the Contributors
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor
Julia Massa
Julia Massa, Photographer