PK Park unveils new meaningful identity

Before Oregon got its sweep of Washington started, the Ducks hosted a naming ceremony at Pat Kilkenny (PK) Park as the field unveiled its new identity.

Moving forward, Oregon baseball will play its home games at Bob Kilkenny Field at PK Park, paying homage to former athletic director Pat Kilkenny’s father.

Bob was an intricate part of Oregon baseball’s return to the athletic program in 2008 after a 27-year hiatus from Division-1 play.

“He was our dad, and then he became our really good friend,” Pat said. “How many people actually get to have a parent that’s their friend? And we chose to hang out with him.”

Bob grew up in the farming town of Heppner, Oregon, but attended the University of Oregon in 1948. He was a Duck fan long before his son, Pat, was named the athletic director in 2007. Although Pat only served as the AD for two years, the Oregon baseball program was rejuvenated during his stint, giving PK Park its name.

Bob also played a key role in the return of baseball, breaking ground for PK Park on his John Deer in 2018. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 86. That day, he was named the “Mayor of PK Park”, and now his legacy will sit on the outfield wall forever.

The Bob Kilkenny Field logo features strands of wheat with five blades, one for each of his children, each of which attended the University of Oregon. It sits on both the left-field wall and behind home plate near the third-base dugout.

“It was just an extraordinary childhood that we had,” Pat said. “And we didn’t know that we didn’t have anything because we had everything. We had love.”

The Ducks wore stickers on their helmets with the logo during their three-game sweep of Washington. Oregon has the chance to host more games at Bob Kilkenny Field at PK Park if the Ducks are selected to host an NCAA Regional, but either way, they went 28-8 at home during the 2025 regular season.