Over the river and through the woods to Hayward Field

What a hometown high school like Sheldon will bring to the state championships in Tracktown
Max Koebel, Sports Writer
May 29, 2025

Across the Willamette River, just four miles from the University of Oregon campus, is Sheldon High School. Sheldon is one of four public high schools in Eugene and it is one that many schools throughout the Willamette Valley view as a threat in any athletic competition.

Sheldon is the alma mater of Justin and Patrick Herbert — two well-renowned alumni of the Ducks’ football program. Justin was the starting quarterback from 2016-2019. In his final season, he led Oregon to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory before going to the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the NFL draft. Patrick just finished his final season in a Ducks uniform at tight end and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last month. The brothers serve as just two examples of the loaded athletic talent that goes through Sheldon.

High schools throughout Oregon will once again have the opportunity to see how dangerously talented the Sheldon Fighting Irish can be this weekend when Tracktown, USA opens its doors to the OSAA State Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. This will be an incredible opportunity for many high school athletes throughout the state to visit such an iconic college venue and compete in a state championship. There is no doubt that the competition will be tight and that there will be standout performances from many schools, but there is a significant chance that one of those schools will be the one just up the road.

Sheldon has a long history of making its mark in the Top 10 all-time in these Track and Field Championship events. Dating back to 2003, senior Joel Hoff ran 800 meters with a time of 1:52.65, which is currently ranked No. 9 all time for the event. The following year, senior Jeff Erb ran the 800 meter 1:51.63, which puts him at No. 5 overall.

In the 4 x 400 Relay, Tyrell Jagelski, Michael Hanks, Drew Stringfield and Anthony Yakovich finished in 3:20.02 in 2008, which ranks at No. 10 for the event. Eight years later, Damian Williams, Jenner Higgins, Dimitri Williams and Cade O’Connor relayed in 3:19.16, which is ranked No. 7.

Just two years ago in the 4 x 100 Relay, Grafton Robinson, Owen Phillips, Zachery McEwen and Brock Thomas made it to the finish line in 41.90, which ranks No. 9 for the event. Ranked No. 1 in the 4 x 100 Relay are 2014 Sheldon athletes Adam Starnes, Nathan Starnes, Tyus Kuykendall and Mitch Horning, who finished in 41.19.

Finally, last year, sophomore Malachi Schoenherr ran 3000 meters in 8:14.18, ranking No. 7 for the event. As a junior, he will be looking to put his name in the rankings once again.

The competition is always tight with over a dozen high schools fighting for state-wide attention, but no one should bet against Sheldon’s ability to stay in the mix and break records year after year.

About the Contributor
Max Koebel, Sports Reporter