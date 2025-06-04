Oregon vs Liberty

On May 24, 2025, at Jane Sanders Stadium, the Oregon Ducks softball team punched their ticket to the Women’s College World Series, dominating Liberty 13-1. This marked their first WCWS appearance since 2018. Lyndsey Grein struck out 10 and pitched a complete game allowing only 1 run, While Emma Cox’s three run home run led the charge for the Oregon Offense.

At the WCWS, Oregon fell to UCLA, beat Ole Miss in extras, and was ultimately eliminated by Oklahoma, finishing the season 54–10. This season was the second most wins in program history, setting the stage for an exciting 2026 softball season.