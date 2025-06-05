Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Leader of Lane County drug ring sentenced in Oregon’s largest meth bust

Martin Manzo Negrete, 51, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiring to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Lucas Hellberg
June 4, 2025
Bags of methamphetamine seized from a Lane County storage unit are seen here. (Courtesy of the U.S Department of Justice)

On Tuesday, the leader of a Lane County drug trafficking cell was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in Oregon state history.

Federal prosecutors said law enforcement first began investigating the Lane County-based cell in October 2020 for its role in trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine from Southern California to Oregon. Martin Manzo Negrete, 51, was later identified by law enforcement as the cell’s leader. Prosecutors said investigators found that Manzo Negrete was responsible for coordinating the receiving, distribution and storage of methamphetamine in Lane County and surrounding areas. 

In September 2021, law enforcement officers conducted search warrants at different locations in Lane County, including a storage unit where they found 384 pounds of methamphetamine. The amount authorities found in the storage unit is the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in Oregon state history, prosecutors said. In addition to the drugs found, law enforcement officers also found more than $76,000 in cash and 14 firearms, some of which prosecutors said were stolen. 

After the warrants were executed, Manzo Negrete and four of his associates were arrested. Another associate was arrested later, prosecutors said. In March 2025, Manzo Negrete pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. 

Prosecutors said Manzo Negrete, a Mexican citizen who was living in the U.S. without legal permission at the time of his arrest, has a long history of drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Department of Justice and court documents from a prior case, he previously was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. That sentence, though, was reduced from 14 years to 134 months or approximately 11 years, the documents say.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Springfield Police Department, the Eugene Police Department and the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted with investigating the case. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger, delivers speech. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County Budget Committee approves historic funding cuts
A submerged vehicle in the Willamette River near the Randy Papé Beltline in Eugene on June 1, 2025. (Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire)
Woman rescued after car plunges into Willamette River in Eugene
A child pets the 'lion' during a performance by Phi Long Lion Dance group at the fourth Annual Asian Night Market on May 23, 2025. The lion dance is a form of traditional dance believed to bring good luck, and is typically performed at significant religious, cultural or traditional events. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Fourth annual Asian Night Market is held in downtown Eugene, celebrating cultural diversity
University of Oregon Students walk through forested areas on campus on Feb. 5, 2025 (Tyler Graham/Emerald)
In Eugene’s Push to Grow, Green Spaces Still Matter
The 4J administration building sits in a shadow of shade in Eugene, Ore. on May 14, 2025 (Tyler Graham/Emerald)
Eugene School Board approves budget with staff cuts, taps reserves to avoid deeper reductions
The University of Oregon Hunger Strike for Palestine.
UO Gaza Hunger Strike leads protest at Eugene Federal Building
More in community-news
Ballot drop off spot for cars, located outside of the Lane County Elections Official Ballot Dropbox. Election voting 2024, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 16 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Lane County 2025 Special District Election Results
Located at 410 Garfield Street in Eugene, Ore., this St. Vincent de Paul city-supported shelter site includes a heated indoor facility with 86 indoor tents and 6 Conestoga huts for those with pets. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Eugene extends homeless shelter program without guarantee that the city can pay for it
Theresa Boudreau is White Bird Clinic's Navigation Empowerment Services Team interim coordinator. White Bird Clinic serves in crisis and health responses with a priority to serve people who are unserved, underinsured, disabled and/or homeless. The clinic is located at 341 E 12th Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Wildfire smoke threatens Eugene’s most vulnerable
Construction crews work on a Homes for Good housing project at the former Red Lion Hotel in Eugene. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Former Homes for Good employee arrested in $560,000 embezzlement case
City of Eugene Recreation offers multiple programs including the Youth Empowerment Program which takes place at the Teen Center at Washington Park Center. The Youth Empowerment Program provides activities and recreation during after school hours. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene Youth Empowerment Program spared from $11.5 million in budget cuts, but future hinges on payroll tax
Taylor Grace/ Daily Emerald
“We’re always playing defense”: Local conservation groups struggle amid federal rollbacks
More in Features
Interm Provost, Karen Ford, and Board Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Oregon, Steve Holwerda, Wait for the ceremony to start. Thursday, President of the University of Oregon, Karl Scholtz, attended his investiture at the Matthew Knight Arena, celebrating his formal installment as president of the university. Pro-Palestine protestors interrupted the ceremony as Scholtz accepted the Centennial Medallion with a deluge of chants. After a brief confrontation, protestors moved outside to a separate entrance where they continued their protest. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
UO facing “structural deficit” in 2026-2030 outlook
A bold sign labels the door to the Office of the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Big changes are happening within the College of Arts and Sciences. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Real estate developer Jordan Schnitzer gives $25 million gift to UO CAS
Noa Schwartz
From the page to the silver screen: book to movie adaptations
Ducks mascot , Puddles, cheers the crowd on during a time out break. Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) successfully blocks a shot attempt by Utah forward Mikael Jantunen (20). Oregon Ducks men&#8217;s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
UO holds single largest Duck Day in school history
Henry Petito in front of the University of Oregon Health Center located in Eugene, Ore.
Brewer Knight: The shortcomings of the UO Health Center 
Clothing racks filled with an assortment of women's clothing at Oregon Fiber Traders. Oregon Fiber Traders is a resale clothing shop, selling and buying various pieces of clothing and accessories in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Oregon Fiber Traders’ community-building special sauce
About the Contributor
Lucas Hellberg
Lucas Hellberg, City News Reporter
Lucas primarily covers local government for The Daily Emerald. He also monitors state government and the justice system. He is currently pursuing a double major in journalism and computer science at UO. Prior to joining The Emerald, Lucas wrote for The Oregonian/OregonLive and was the editor-in-chief of his high school’s newspaper. This summer, Lucas will be reporting at The East Oregonian through The Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, a highly competitive program that places Oregon college journalists in newsrooms across Oregon and Southern Washington. Lucas is always open to hearing your story ideas and tips. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or via Signal at 503-753-4350.