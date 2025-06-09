No book report, just great reads: summer recommendations from UO professors

In childhood, the period between the last day of school and the day summer reading lists came in the mail was a blissful one, with not a single academic responsibility in sight.

By about day five of summer, a sunken spot on the couch becomes evidence of summer boredom, and the TV perpetually cycles between Disney Channel, Cartoon Network or Nickelodeon. The reading list, when it arrived, was a welcome activity to occupy idle hands.

As we’ve gotten older and the to-dos for school over the summer have dwindled, we may find ourselves nostalgic for that reading list, either for something to do or as a welcome distraction from stressful jobs or internships.

As someone perpetually searching for new books to read, I sought out my own summer reading list, speaking to a few University of Oregon professors about what books they would recommend to read over the summer.

John Clithero, a professor in the college of business, suggested “Deep Work” by Cal Newport, which is about minimizing distractions, working more efficiently and how to use technology effectively.

“It’s really influenced how I go about trying to get work done. I try to block off chunks of time where I don’t have any electronic interference,” Clithero said. “I know that that’s a privilege and something that can be challenging in today’s world, but I think even in small batches, just finding time to really slow down and think is very valuable.”

Similar to Clithero, Michael Allan, a professor in the school of global studies and languages, endorsed a book regarding distraction — “Disordered Attention: How We Look at Art and Performance Today” by Claire Bishop, which is about how our shrinking attention spans affect how we analyze and interact with art.

Another highlight was “Minor Detail” by Adania Shibli, an author with whom he shared an office at one point. “The novel takes a small clip from a newspaper article years ago and then sort of imagines the story out of that detail,” Allan said.

Told in two parts, the book tells the true story of the Nirim Affair in 1949 and a fictional story of a present-day Palestinian woman trying to investigate the incident.

“It’s an incredible speculative practice of reading the story of a life,” Allan said. “Shibli is also one of my favorite writers, and she has an incredible sort of minimalism in her work that speaks to incredibly rich philosophical questions.”

Allan also recommended “Camera Geologica: An Elemental History of Photography” by Siobhan Angus, which tells the history of photography through the minerals that the art form uses.

Ashley Angulo, a professor in the college of business, praised Agatha Christie across the board, highlighting “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” and “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.”

“I made it my goal to read every Agatha Christie book. I think she’s awesome and we don’t talk about her enough,” Angulo said. “Her books are pretty short, so you can get through them quickly. That kind of got me on a mystery kick, which I will say, in these political times, is very helpful for something to make sense.”

She also suggested the Sherlock Holmes books by Arthur Conan Doyle as a good alternative to Christie for readers looking for less bloody mystery novels, and Beatrix Potter books for a lighter subject matter.

“They’re all pretty short and sweet, but I would say they’re manageable for a college student. I think that you guys have so much to read anyway,” Angulo said.

Whether you’re a professor or a college student, reading allows you to expand your horizons and learn something new in the process. “I love reading. For me, reading is as much, not just one book, but the curiosity and curatorial energies of exploring what to read next,” Allan said.

If you’re looking for a book to read over the summer — to flip through while you’re lying out on the beach or cozied up in bed after a long day — consider checking out one of these recommendations and create your own summer reading list as an homage to our elementary school days.

Other recommendations:

Ashley Angulo

“The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master’s House” by Audre Lorde

Michael Allan

“The Book of Sleep” by Haytham El Wardany

“Medium Hot: Images in the Age of Heat” by Hito Steyerl

“Living in Your Light” by Abdellah Taïa

John Clithero

“The Overstory” by Richard Powers

Christina Bollo

“The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich

“Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler