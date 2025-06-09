Donate
Looking ahead to next year

Five must-watch games during the 2025-26 academic year.
Max Koebel, Sports Writer
June 9, 2025
Defensive leader, Jeffrey Bassa (2), faces off with one of the top tight ends in the nation in Tyler Warren (44). The number 1 ranked Oregon Ducks take on the number 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)

The University of Oregon has just about finished its first full year in the Big Ten. Many of the Ducks teams produced historic seasons that will be remembered for a long time, and the Eugene community can anticipate similar results next year. Let’s look at five must-watch games next season.

No. 5: Volleyball at Purdue

On the night before Thanksgiving at Matthew Knight Arena, the Ducks were a point away from sweeping the heavily favored Boilermakers. Purdue came all the way back to shock the crowd with a victory in five sets. Oregon will look very different next season with a new coach and roster, but they will still be seeking redemption in a tough road environment.

No. 4: Baseball vs. Oregon State

The Willamette Valley is home to two of the nation’s top teams in the country. The Beavers had a lot of success against the Ducks in recent years, but this year was very different as Oregon swept OSU in four games. Next year will have major implications for who the better Oregon team is.

No. 3: Women’s Basketball vs. Washington

Regardless of the sport, UO always looks forward to a battle against its foes from Seattle. This year, women’s basketball gave Eugene a show. After 40 minutes of tight action, the Ducks pulled ahead by one point. The Huskies handled business on their home court, but next year should bring more neck-in-neck basketball.

No. 2: Men’s Basketball vs. Michigan

The last time Michigan played at Matthew Knight Arena, a shorthanded Ducks team faced a small deficit for most of the game. The moment everyone remembers was freshman Jackson Shelstad’s three-point buzzer-beater for the win in overtime in his first game as a Duck. Oregon struggled in Ann Arbor this year, but when the matchup returns to Eugene, UO fans should be in for a treat.

No. 1: Football at Penn State

Two teams with a reputation of losing “big games” in front of a “White Out” in Happy Valley. The Ducks got the best of the Nittany Lions in their Conference Championship matchup in Indianapolis. Now, a less experienced Ducks team makes an early-season visit to one of the Big Ten’s toughest environments for what should be the biggest test for Dan Lanning’s squad.

