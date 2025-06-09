Krasnowski: Ranking the top five moments from Oregon’s athletic year

Oregon sports has had a truly remarkable year with Athletic Director Rob Mullens engineering a coaching staff that, combined, takes home five conference titles and five NCAA championships throughout the Ducks’ athletic calendar.

That said, The Daily Emerald has created a list ranking how the Ducks’ top five moments from the athletic year stack up against each other.

1. The women’s track and field team wins the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship.

Bringing home some serious hardware, the women’s track and field team was truly exceptional in 2025, bringing home the NCAA indoor championship. Oregon dominated the field, besting second-place Georgia by nearly 16 points in the competition.

Oregon football wins the Big Ten Championship

Championing the best conference in college football notches Oregon football the second mark on this list. Although the ending of the season — a blowout loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl — will leave a sour taste in fans’ mouths, it’s hard to view 2025 as anything less than a success for Oregon football. The Ducks were a remarkable 13-0 in the regular season and clinched the Big Ten Championship on a final drive interception from Nikko Reed.

Oregon softball makes Women’s College World Series

Oregon’s “version 7” did not disappoint, with Oregon softball making its way to Omaha and facing off in the Women’s College World Series. Although the Ducks were unable to bring home a championship, Oregon softball continued to establish itself as a national power in 2025, holding a top 10 spot in the standings for much of the season. Holding its own with some of the best programs in the country.

Oregon softball and baseball win Big Ten regular season titles

Although the regular season is not the whole story, it’s still no small feat to be the best team in the conference throughout a weeks-long slog of a season. That’s exactly what both Oregon diamond sports teams were able to accomplish. Oregon softball wrapped up the Big Ten title in the second-to-last game of the season at home against Michigan State. On the other hand, Oregon baseball had a flair for the dramatic, sweeping Iowa in a three-game series to clinch the title.

Oregon women’s golf wins Big Ten Women’s Golf Championship

Head coach Derek Radley’s Ducks continue to establish themselves as one of the best programs in the country. Oregon was able to bring home a Big Ten Championship on the back of a career day from Kiara Romero. Romero fired a 4-under 68 on May 18 to help the Ducks win the championship.