Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Kobe Lawrence nation’s fourth-best in shot put

UO’s redshirt freshman has a big arm and a bright future
Beck Parsons, Sports Writer
June 12, 2025
Julia Massa
Ducks freshman, Kobe Lawrence, at the podium for his fourth place shot put finish. Lawrence set a new personal best with a distance of 20.32 meters in the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)

Eugene, Oregon may be known as “Track Town, USA”, but a star is rising on the Oregon field team. Redshirt freshman Kobe Lawrence capped off a promising rookie season by finishing fourth in shot put at the 2025 Outdoor Championships on Wednesday.

“It’s a dream come true,” Lawrence said post-race as he stared at the trophy in his hands, which he’d earned by finishing among the top eight of 22 athletes competing inside Eugene’s world-famous Hayward Field.

Lawrence achieved fourth position via a personal-best put of 20.32 meters. The put was 0.25 meters further than his previous best of 20.07 meters, which had stood since Lawrence competed unattached at last year’s Oregon Twilight.

“It’s always (been) there this whole season, but I haven’t got it in meets,” Lawrence said of his new personal best. “Now that I did it, it was like ‘Oh, finally.’” 

The put was Lawrence’s fifth on sixth attempts, and appeared to have earned him second place behind only Ole Miss’ Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (20.41 meters) after five rounds. However, both Wisconsin’s Jason Swarens (21.23 meters) and the University of North Carolina’s Thomas Kitchell (20.74 meters) improved in the sixth round, pushing Lawrence down to fourth.

According to athletic.net, Lawrence’s 20.32-meter put is the best outdoor 16-lb put in Oregon history, surpassing Neil Steinhauer’s put of 19.52 meters from 1966. For Lawrence, the personal achievement also speaks to a growing throwing culture in the Oregon track and field team.

“I know I’m one of the best. It’s the right time. It’s been hard training working with Coach (Brian Blutreich) all year,” Lawrence said. “We have a good program here, and I’m finally getting to show the country that we’re coming.” 

Though Lawrence, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, turned 21 in February, he’s still only a redshirt freshman, and has three more years of eligibility under his belt. Lawrence plans to capitalize on his remaining opportunities.

“I’m going to go back and work way harder, come back next year and try to be dominant,” Lawrence said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Peyton Bair of Mississippi State celebrates after winning the men’s decathlon 100-meter dash in 10.25 seconds during the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The junior posted a personal best and scored 1,035 points in the event. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
Photos: Day One of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Arnie Grunert of Western Illinois competes in the men’s pole vault during the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Grunert cleared 5.18 meters (17-0) and placed 20th. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
NCAA Outdoor Championships 2025: Day 1 Recap
Duck fans in the student section dance and sing along to "Shout." The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Krasnowski: Ranking the top five moments from Oregon's athletic year
Defensive leader, Jeffrey Bassa (2), faces off with one of the top tight ends in the nation in Tyler Warren (44). The number 1 ranked Oregon Ducks take on the number 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Looking ahead to next year
Oregon vs Liberty
The view of Autzen Stadium behind PK Park. The Oregon Ducks baseball team takes on the Washington State Cougars on May 16, 2024 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Mason Burbey/Emerald)
Ruth: A bummer ending to an unforgettable year and experience
About the Contributors
Beck Parsons, Sports Reporter
Julia Massa
Julia Massa, Photographer