Letter to the Editor: Misrepresentation in Recent Article on Dean Molleda

The views expressed below are those of students Lauren Becker and Josiah Pensado, and do not necessarily reflect those of the Daily Emerald.

To the editor,

We are writing to express our deep concern over the misrepresentation of our perspectives in the recently published article covering Dean Molleda, authored by Tristin Hoffman.

The article included quotes from the two of us — Lauren Becker and Josiah Pensado. We feel our words were taken out of context and misused to imply criticism of Dean Molleda’s role on the trip. This implication is not only inaccurate, but also damaging to our reputation as well as the Dean’s in the School of Journalism and Communication. While Josiah reviewed the Emerald’s ‘no surprises’ email, Lauren did not see the email in time to respond. Even so, she feels there was not enough context provided for her to feel confident that her words would be used accurately and appropriately. This lack of context added to our concern about how the interview was conducted overall.

Throughout the interview process, we were repeatedly pressed with leading questions regarding the Dean’s involvement, specifically asking whether his presence was “shady” or inappropriate. We had no concern about the Dean’s behavior until Hoffman was pushing us with questions. In fact, Lauren specifically mentioned Dean Molleda’s support and engagement with the students in a positive light. That quote was manipulated to fit a misleading narrative.

We fully stand by our belief that the trip was a meaningful academic and cultural experience, and we deeply appreciate the faculty and administrative support that made it possible. We want to emphasize that Dean Molleda has shown us the utmost support and encouragement, not only during the trip but in our broader experiences within the School of Journalism and Communication. We ask that the publication issue a clarification or correction to accurately reflect our positions, and to ensure that journalistic integrity is maintained moving forward.

Sincerely,

Lauren Becker

Josiah Pensado