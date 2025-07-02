UO’s Live-Action Theatre Experiences This Year

As a college student, you might have found yourself scrolling through movie options on your computer. This article might encourage you to try out live theater on campus instead. The University of Oregon Department of Theatre Arts puts on three to five productions a year, and here is the roundup review to help you reflect or learn what the theater brought this year. These three plays are distinctly different, ranging from comedy to serious drama, and always conveyed a theme and message that resonated with the audience.

UO Theatre shows the human side of Frankenstein: “Frankenstein: Playing With Fire”

When you think of Frankenstein, you may think of it as a monster, a terrifying creature. But this play in the fall brought a new perspective to the classic tale. “The creature was not horrible, but life made him horrible. Even the most innocent people would become ugly and violent,” Michael Malek Najjar, the production director, said.

The play urged the audience to consider what would happen if a person got hurt and how that could alter the person, effectively turning them into a “monster..” The stage included a spinning feature at the Hope Theater where it expressed the change in Frankenstein’s body, having seats on three sides of the stage, creating an intimate theater experience as if you are part of the play.

Watching the play prompted me to think about my own life. I considered how good things and challenging things come through our lives, and how we learn and change from those experiences.

The unseen heroes of the Oval Office: “POTUS or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” spotlighted the women behind the White House.

This was the most energetic, hectic and busy play I’ve ever seen — actors running around the stage, endless fast-paced arguments and humorous dialogues. The real kicker of this show, however, was the fact that it was set in the White House without ever seeing the president’s face: not one time throughout the play. It showed the reality of the unseen women behind the president.

The panel of women in politics, including Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson and State Representative Lisa Fragala, followed the performance I saw, bringing to light the real voices and experiences of being a woman and standing in the world of politics. Their words brought further empowerment and courage. I had never seen a group of women in politics and local leadership roles, so it inspired me to see the women behind the scenes.

Welcome to Putnam County: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was an absolute delight.

Outstanding musical vocals and joyful middle school energy brought the audience together at the Putnam County spelling contest. Each contestant had distinct characteristics with different concerns, such as seeking love from her father, trying to meet her parents’ expectations and more. During the show, four audience members joined the competition on stage, being incorporated into the play and adding a fun dynamic to it.

The jokes and the characters’ interactions reminded the audience of middle school in a humorous and emotional way, providing a nostalgic experience. The live music also added intimacy and further enhanced the comedy as they saw the queue right on the stage. This play was unique because it felt like an immersive experience for the audience, bringing them back to their middle school days.

Getting involved with theater next year?

Keep an eye on The Pocket Playhouse, a student-led theater that runs plays two — or sometimes three — times a month. Pocket Playhouse performed plays such as the Actor Games and 12 Angry Jurors this past year, breaking record numbers of patrons coming in. Any students from any major are welcome to apply and audition for both UO Theatre and Pocket Playhouse. Behind-the-scenes work is also not limited to theatre majors. University Theatre’s renovated Robinson Theatre should be ready sometime next year with more capacity to hold audiences.

Believe it or not, this year was my first year stepping into the Miller Theatre Complex on campus, and also the year that I fell in love with live theater. Seeing and being a part of the production from such a close distance was an amazing experience. UO Theatre’s lineup this year was a great one, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.