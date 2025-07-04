Jakob Ingebrigtsen withdraws from the Prefontaine Classic

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who is the meet record holder for the Prefontaine Classic’s Bowerman Mile, withdrew from the meet.

The reasons for this are currently unknown, but Ingebrigtsen is now not found on the event’s start list for the Bowerman Mile on the Pre Classic’s website.

The Norwegian Olympian ran a 3:43.73 Bowerman Mile in 2023, which capped off his three straight victories in the event from 2021 to 2023. This is the 25th anniversary of the event, which was named after legendary Oregon track and field head coach Bill Bowerman in 2000.

The field for the event was poised to be a spectacular one with American Olympians Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse rounding out what’s expected to be the leaders in the race. Hocker pulled off a surprising upset in the Olympic 1,500-meter event last summer, which included passing Ingebrigtsen and Nuguse in the final stretch to win his first gold medal.

Hocker will be making a return to Hayward Field, as he spent three years in Eugene as a member of the Oregon track and field team from 2019 to 2021.

Even without Ingebrigtsen, the 16-man field will be a highlight of a day that will include a plethora of world-class athletes on display.