Farewell Eugene – What I’ve learned and experienced within the Emerald City’s culinary scene

When I joined the Arts and Culture desk at the beginning of the year, I knew that the stories behind a restaurant or bar are just as important as the dishes served.

What I struggled with from the beginning was personalizing the “why” of a location. Every restaurant owner or employee has a unique reason for cooking, bartending and serving others. Most importantly, I wanted to share with readers what working in the culinary world meant to the people behind your favorite local eateries.

For many entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry, the paths that their lives have taken are often unconventional. Over the course of the past year, I began to admire how important it was to the owners of restaurants to create an environment where people can enjoy being with others, just as much as they care about what’s on the menu.

From Pho King’s smooth Jade Cooler cocktail to the tasty gluten-free pulled pork at Grateful Gringos, every menu showcases this small town’s passion for an inclusive eating experience.

Throughout my journey of exploring Eugene’s restaurants, two dishes have stood out to me as must-try options for any local foodie.

The first is Tiger Mama’s Korean Fried Chicken Wings. They are packed with a healthy serving of Korean spices, onions and peppers that elevate the typical fried chicken dish. Washing it down with grape soju and a sample of ginseng whiskey didn’t hurt either, soothing the spice that I bravely endured.

From the Eugene food cart scene, my favorite dish came courtesy of Hot Honey & Co. Their hot honey sandwich is packed with flavor from the blend of honey and fried chicken, but the real hero is the red onions. Oftentimes, items from a food cart lack a balance in sensations, but the red onions balance out what would be a heavy serving of messy chicken.

The brioche bun is light and leaves the focus on the chicken. Owner Andre Marquis decided to use a lighter bun to let the chicken and hot honey take center stage. The sandwich made a mark because of the aesthetically pleasing presentation, healthy serving of hot honey and cooling taste of red onion.

In terms of affordability, Eugene’s food trucks are a cheaper food experience that won’t make you go broke. Ton Ton Sushi, Grateful Gringos and Hot Honey & Co. are good options if a sit down restaurant feels like too much.

But what I’ve cherished the most about Eugene’s food scene is the stories of the people who have found success in cooking for our community. Over at Sabai, Tim Murff and Mon Sutthiwari create a healthy and warm environment to eat Thai food while creating a bridge to another culture.

Similarly, Sunny Moon and Preston Shin prioritize family and welcoming an authentic Korean eating experience at Tiger Mama. Tiger Mama’s story comes from Korean traditions of eating, drinking and connecting face-to-face in small groups. Eating and drinking with Shin and Moon was an authentic eating experience where I got the great experience of learning about and connecting over Korean culture.

If I have any wisdom for students and community members returning in the fall: experience a meal with those close to you. It doesn’t have to be expensive or fine dining, but sharing dishes and connecting with your loved ones is why people get into the restaurant world.

Eugene has plenty of character and restaurant owners who deeply care about their community. It’s not New York or Chicago, and Michelin stars aren’t at the forefront of bars and restaurants here, but it’s a unique, heartfelt food scene. Whether it’s cultural fusion, a brewery or even a dive bar, every place has a story.

Enjoy all of life’s pleasures. I’ve always said that you can’t knock something until you try it. So, experience a new culture, try the vegetables you think look weird, add the sauce you’ve never tried and experience all that this funky little college town has to offer.