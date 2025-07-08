Juan-Carlos Molleda resigns as SOJC dean

Juan-Carlos Molleda, Edwin L. Artzt Dean of the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, has resigned from his role. Molleda will return to a professor position within the college on August 1.

In a message to SOJC faculty and staff on Tuesday, Provost Christopher Long announced the resignation and the steps to search for both an interim and permanent dean.

Long thanked Molleda for his service as dean since 2016, which included the growth of infrastructure, relationships with donors and alumni and the hiring of much of the current faculty.

Long also acknowledged that this announcement comes at a “challenging financial time” for the SOJC.

Since 2022, the SOJC has been in an increasing budget deficit. As of 2024, the college is in a $1.8 million deficit in its budget.

Last month, an investigation by The Daily Emerald found that Dean Molleda faced scrutiny by UO officials for extensive university-funded travel.

In a statement to the Emerald Molleda wrote in part, ” After nearly a decade in this role, I’ve taken time for deep reflection. With immense gratitude for this transformative chapter, I believe the moment is right to make space for new leadership.”

Molleda went on to write that he plans to take a research leave until Spring 2026 to allow him to “re-engage” with his “international scholarship before returning to the classroom.

UO spokesperson Eric Howald said the school would not comment further on the matter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Editors note: This story has been updated to include comment from Juan-Carlos Molleda.