Pack Your Picnic Like a Pro With These Recipes

This summer, retire your played-out picnic recipes and give these flavorful and unique recipes a try. All three of these dishes focus on refreshing flavors to ensure your picnic stays crisp and light on a hot day.

Japanese-inspired tomato sandwiches

A summer tomato is one of life’s simple pleasures. When paired with nutty, toasted sesame oil and the umami flavor of the Furikaki, this sandwich will bring your picnic to the next level.

Ingredients:

Sourdough bread

mayonnaise

sriracha or chili paste/oil

sesame oil

furikake (Japanese rice seasoning)

Heirloom tomatoes

olive oil

salt and pepper

thinly sliced green onions

*Measurements depend on your personal preferences

Start by slicing your sourdough into two thick slices, between 1/2” and 1” is ideal. Drizzle your bread with olive oil and toast it to your liking. While your bread is toasting, in a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, sriracha and sesame oil. *Be careful! A little bit of sesame oil goes a long way. Next, slice your tomatoes into thick 1” pieces and season with salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil. Once your bread is finished toasting, spread each side of the bread with the spicy mayo you made earlier. Finally, add your tomatoes to the bread. Top with gurikake seasoning and green onions. Put your sandwich together and voila!

Meiji-inspired smoked trout and grapefruit salad

Inspired by the seasonal smoked salmon salad at Izakaya Meiji, this salad is my take on this classic summer dish. With the newly trending tinned fish as a star ingredient, this dish is a great picnic pick.

Ingredients:

1 large peeled grapefruit

your favorite spring mix of greens

microgreens

1 tin smoked trout, deboned

1 avocado

1/3 cup toasted pine nuts

1/2 cup grapefruit juice

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon salt

onion powder (to your liking)

garlic powder (to your liking)

1 cup olive oil

Start by adding your salad mix and microgreens into a bowl and preheating the boiler on your oven. Next, peel your grapefruit and split your avocado. Dice them both into bite-sized pieces. Add them both to your bowl with the greens. Spread the pine nuts out on a baking sheet and put them under the broiler for a minute or two. Be careful, they will toast very quickly. Drain your tinned trout and crumble the filets into smaller flaky pieces. Add them to the bowl. Next, combine the grapefruit juice, sesame oil, vinegar, honey and seasonings into a blender and blend. Slowly drizzle the olive oil into the dressing as you blend until it is well combined. Top your salad with the toasted pine nuts, toss with the sesame grapefruit dressing and enjoy!

Lemon basil hummus

This quick hummus recipe will elevate any picnic spread. It can be paired with veggies, pita chips or whatever you desire.

Ingredients:

1 can of chickpeas drained and rinsed (save some of the drained liquid for later)

1/4 cup of tahini

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves

juice of 1 lemon

zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup of basil

ice cubes

Salt to taste

In a blender or food processor, add chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic and salt. Blend until it is chunky smooth. Next, add the basil, the liquid from your can of chickpeas and olive oil until it is incorporated. While the food processor is still running, add ice cubes until it reaches your desired consistency. *You can use cold water instead, but ice works best Carefully pour your hummus into a bowl or Tupperware container. Grab some pita chips or some fresh veggies to dip. I like cucumbers and carrots best. Drizzle with olive oil and more lemon juice before serving!

These three recipes incorporate light and refreshing flavors that will have you looking forward to lunchtime all summer long. Give those basic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches a rest this season and try one of these flavorful and unique recipes instead.