2025 Oregon football season preview

Perfection comes to mind when one thinks of Oregon football’s 2024 season. The Ducks were perfect in the regular season, going an impeccable 12-0, but it was bittersweet after the Ducks got trounced 41-21 by Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

That brings us here: Weeks away from an August 30 kickoff against Montana State University, the Ducks will look to build upon their regular-season success while utilizing some of that playoff experience to their advantage. However, that is much easier said than done. To get back to a pivotal CFP game, the Ducks will need to capitalize on their ranked games while receiving a significant boost from their first true class of Lanning-recruited talent. Oregon likely won’t have to be perfect in 2025, but it certainly helps.

Key Games

Sept. 27 @ Penn State

A rematch of the 2024 conference championship game, the Ducks will get to travel to Beaver Stadium and check off another box on their new(ish) conference’s hardest places to play.

Combining the crowd, which will be fueled by the Nittany Lions’ “white out” and Penn State’s mostly-returning roster, this early-season matchup might just be the toughest one Oregon faces all year.

Nov. 8 @ Iowa

Without a doubt, the Ducks’ second-toughest road matchup, Oregon will travel to play against an Iowa team that is always tough to play against. Although not the flashiest, Iowa can be expected to run the ball and control the trenches. With the weather almost certainly to be a factor, the Ducks will have to be ready.

Nov. 22 vs USC

The Ducks’ marquee home game comes late in the season against a Trojans team that struggled to adapt to the Big Ten last season. Although USC lost some of its top talent to the transfer portal last season, the unexpected can happen in rivalry games — a caveat the Ducks will have to be ready for. Regardless, a “blackout” themed fan base that hosts a significant number of students from California will be ready to cheer on their Ducks on what will likely be national television.

Overall, the biggest matchups for Oregon are the ones not yet on the schedule. Any season in the foreseeable future that doesn’t feature a conference championship and CFP game will be viewed as a disappointment. That may sound lofty, but it’s certainly a representation of the heavyweight class the Ducks are now fighting in.

Key returners

Quarterback — Dante Moore

Now instilled as the sure-fire starter, the UCLA transfer will have ample opportunity to show his growth in a year sitting under Dillon Gabriel. Although not the runner that Gabriel or Bo Nix was, Moore has NFL-caliber arm talent — something that offensive coordinator Will Stein is sure to be excited about.

Tight End — Kenyon Sadiq

Hurdling into the national stage late last season, Sadiq is expected to be a top option in Stein’s offense and has all types of NFL upside.

Linebacker — Bryce Boettcher

With the fan-favorite returning for one more year, Boettcher will anchor a defense bolstered by an influx of new talent. The linebacker had 94 total tackles last season and is expected to improve upon that number in his second season as a full-time starter.

Top newcomers

Dakorien Moore — Wide Receiver

A unanimous top-10 recruit in his class, Moore has some of the best run-after-catch ability in the country and is expected to contribute right away.

Dillon Thieneman — Safety

A Purdue transfer, Thieneman was one of the best defensive backs in the country last season and should improve even more by being surrounded by top talent.

Bear Alexander — Defensive Tackle

Alexander should be able to fill the NFL-caliber gap that Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon left last year.