Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

United Soccer League awards franchise to USL Eugene

USL Eugene will be one of seven teams joining in 2026
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Writer
July 29, 2025
Courtesy of USL Eugene
From left: USL Eugene President Dave Galas, USL League One President Lee O’Neill, USL Eugene Principal Owner Sat Dhinsa, USL Eugene Sporting Director / Head Coach John Galas

Professional soccer is coming to the Southern Willamette Valley.

On July 29, the United Soccer League announced it has awarded a franchise to USL Eugene via a press release.

USL Eugene anticipates playing home games at the newly built Civic Park in South Eugene. 

USL League One featured 14 clubs in its inaugural 2024 season and  USL Eugene will be one of seven clubs joining in 2026. A women’s team is expected to follow shortly. 

“Eugene having a USL League One professional soccer team is outstanding news,” Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson said. “This means world-class talent in every match, and it completely aligns with Eugene’s international reputation in athletics. It’s huge for fans and youth soccer development, and great for our economy. This is an exciting investment in Eugene’s future, and I’m thrilled for our players and fans.”

Club branding is expected to launch later this summer and matches will air on ESPN+.

“As we continue our expansion in the Western U.S., Eugene is an excellent addition to our USL ecosystem,” USL League One President Lee O’ Neill said. “With a new stadium that holds strong community significance and an accomplished ownership group leading the way, USL Eugene is set up for success in our growing League One.”

“Bringing a USL League One franchise to the southern Willamette Valley is a game‑changer for our region,” said Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon. “Professional soccer here speaks volumes, not just about sport, but about community spirit, economic opportunity, and pathways for our young athletes. “We’re excited to welcome top‑level talent to our city and look forward to the energy and pride this team will bring to downtown Eugene and the entire region.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Assistant Coach Karly Nowak cheers on her players as they perform their tumbling routine. Oregon acrobatics and tumbling defeated Hawai&#8217;i Pacific in the season opener at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 10, 2024. (Kemper Flood/Emerald)
Oregon acrobatics and tumbling assistant coach leaves program
Mason Neville (26) and Ansono Aroz (77) high five after Mason Neville scores. Oregon Baseball take on UC Santa Barbara at PK Park in Eugene, on March 3 , 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Five Oregon Ducks selected in 2025 MLB Draft
Ducks softball head coach Melyssa Lombardi. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon softball coach Melyssa Lombardi signs four-year contract extension
Aaliyah Mccormick ran a time of 12.94 seconds to win the women's 100 meter hurdles in Sunday's finals. The Big Ten Track and Field Championships come to a close at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 18, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Oregon track and field women’s program named best in the nation
Bryce Boettcher continues to live his dream as a Eugene native as his Oregon Ducks punch their ticket to the second round of the CFP. The number 1 ranked Oregon Ducks take on the number 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
2025 Oregon football season preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins the Bowerman Mile at the Prefontaine Classic in May (Photo Courtesy of Kevin Neri)
Jakob Ingebrigtsen withdraws from the Prefontaine Classic
About the Contributor
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Reporter