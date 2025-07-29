United Soccer League awards franchise to USL Eugene

Professional soccer is coming to the Southern Willamette Valley.

On July 29, the United Soccer League announced it has awarded a franchise to USL Eugene via a press release.

USL Eugene anticipates playing home games at the newly built Civic Park in South Eugene.

USL League One featured 14 clubs in its inaugural 2024 season and USL Eugene will be one of seven clubs joining in 2026. A women’s team is expected to follow shortly.

“Eugene having a USL League One professional soccer team is outstanding news,” Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson said. “This means world-class talent in every match, and it completely aligns with Eugene’s international reputation in athletics. It’s huge for fans and youth soccer development, and great for our economy. This is an exciting investment in Eugene’s future, and I’m thrilled for our players and fans.”

Club branding is expected to launch later this summer and matches will air on ESPN+.

“As we continue our expansion in the Western U.S., Eugene is an excellent addition to our USL ecosystem,” USL League One President Lee O’ Neill said. “With a new stadium that holds strong community significance and an accomplished ownership group leading the way, USL Eugene is set up for success in our growing League One.”

“Bringing a USL League One franchise to the southern Willamette Valley is a game‑changer for our region,” said Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon. “Professional soccer here speaks volumes, not just about sport, but about community spirit, economic opportunity, and pathways for our young athletes. “We’re excited to welcome top‑level talent to our city and look forward to the energy and pride this team will bring to downtown Eugene and the entire region.”