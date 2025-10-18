Oregon upsets No. 18 Minnesota in four sets

Despite being on a two game skid, and facing a ranked opponent in No. 18 Minnesota, the Ducks dominated on the backs of performances from Alanah Clemente, Sophia Meyers and Iva Šucurovic and pulled out the victory in four sets.

Oregon Volleyball 12-5 (3-4 Big Ten) entered on the heels of being swept twice, once against No. 22 USC and the other against Washington. Minnesota entered this match 14-4 (4-3 Big Ten) 5-1 in road games on the season.

“We put together a really great week of training,,” Head Coach Trent Kersten said. “It was slightly different from what we’ve been doing day-to-day and that really showed up in a lot of ways.”

The first set started off with Oregon and Minnesota trading off kills and errors. The Ducks jumped to a 6-3 lead thanks to some nifty overpassing and a nice kill tucked into the back corner for Alanah Clemente.

Oregon would extend its lead to 11-6 thanks to kills from Valentina Vaulet, Šucurovic and Clemente.

Out of an early Minnesota timeout, Oregon continued to attack well, extending its lead to eight. Clemente would reach seven kills in the opening frame, using both powerful shots and light scoops over the defense. Clemente finished with a career-high in both kills (23) and service aces (6).

“Offesnively she was pretty stellar,” Kersten said. “Again, for someone who is growing up right in front of our eyes, it’s just so impressive what she’s able to do night to night.”

She tallied a block assist with Iva Šucurovic that would get the Ducks to that eight point lead.

Oregon would keep that eight-point lead into the waning stages of the first set.

After trading off scores, and a service error from Minnesota’s Kelly Kinney, the Ducks got to 24 and Sophia Meyers sealed the first for Oregon with a shot that split the Minnesota defense.

The Gophers started the second set much stronger with a much more solid defensive game than what they had shown in the first set. Getting out to a 5-1 lead early on, Minnesota excelled defensively, both on blocking and on digging.

Minnesota found a way to defend Clemente in the second set. Clemente, as well as other Oregon attackers, had a rough time getting past the Minnesota blockers, and when it could it was dug out by the back line.

Oregon would take a time out following three unanswered points from Minnesota. The Gophers built back their lead to four, and after another Oregon timeout an ace from Valentina Vaulet and an attack error on Minnesota, the Ducks were within two, 21-23.

Despite clawing back throughout the set, even having a lead at one point, the Ducks dropped set two.

“We went down 7-2,” Kersten said, “Then we kind of clawed our way back. If you take out those first nine or 10 points, I actually thought we were playing pretty well and battled them to the end.”

Oregon came into the third set with multiple serving aces. One from Sophia Meyers, and back-to-back aces from Clemente. After trading consecutive serving errors, the score stood at 6-4 Oregon.

Clemente went on another phenomenal serving run. She secured three serving aces, all on consecutive serves. Before and after her last ace, she was welcomed to “M-V-P” chants from the student section.

With the momentum on Oregon’s side, it pushed its lead to 17-10 thanks to kills from Šucurovic and Clemente. After just three plays, Minnesota took another time out.

On the back of a Meyers serving run, and kills by Vaulet, the Ducks were up by 10 and playing strong. Minnesota was having issues with its blocking game and overall defense despite seemingly having found it in the second set. Oregon would win set three 25-14.

A run of kills began the fourth set, but that switched to a run of errors on both sides. After the run of errors, the Ducks got their seventh service ace on the night, this time from Šucurovic. That ace propelled the Ducks to a securing a lead of five.

The Ducks had their fourth player on the night get a service ace. Vaulet would get on to extend the Oregon lead to 16-9.

On a fake set at the net from Cora Taylor that led to a kill, and a rocket shot that led to another Clemente kill, Oregon continued to hold a comfortable lead heading into the final moments of the fourth set.

“I think tonight, from the service line, (Clemente) was pretty stellar,” Kersten said. “She needs to know, she doesn’t always have to be the superhero. When there’s nights that you’re feeling it, awesome, go for it, green light, go.”

With more help from Taylor and Clemente, and a service error on Minnesota, the Ducks were within a point. A late rally was quelled on a Minnesota service error. The Ducks won set four, and the match.

“This is probably our high of the year, let’s see if we can do it tomorrow,” Kersten said.

The Ducks return to action Saturday night against the reigning national champion No. 17 Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:30 p.m.