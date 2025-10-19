Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Oregon women’s soccer draws, 0-0, against Minnesota on Senior Night

The Ducks remain winless in conference play after the scoreless match at home.
Harry Leader, Sports Writer
October 19, 2025
Julia Massa
Caeley Goldstein (32), Ducks goalkeeper, takes a goal kick to restart play. The University of Oregon Ducks played the University of Southern California Trojans at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 3, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)

Oregon women’s soccer (2-10-5, 0-6-4 Big Ten) faced off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-7-3, 2-5-3 Big Ten) Friday afternoon at Pape Field in a 0-0 draw. Goalkeeper Caeley Goldstein preserved her fourth clean sheet of the season with a first-half penalty kick save, but her attackers couldn’t get on the board despite peppering the Minnesota goal throughout.

The Ducks held a ceremony pre-game to honor their seniors before their matchup against a mid-table Minnesota team. Grey skies covered the field at kickoff, and eventually rain started pouring down on Pape Field.

Both teams struggled to produce much offense early on, with pouring rain hindering their runs. 

Possession was fairly evenly distributed, but Oregon had some strong runs down the middle with solid passing from their midfielders. 

“We haven’t played in the rain yet this whole season, really, even at practice too, so it was a mix-up,” senior goalkeeper Caeley Goldstein said. “This turf, it’s really slick (and) the ball moves so much faster, so it was definitely difficult in that moment.”

The Ducks were strong defensively until a foul from redshirt-senior right back Jayde Holley gave Minnesota a penalty in the 28th minute. Paige Kalal stepped up to the spot for the Golden Gophers, but the shot was saved by Goldstein.

“Penalties are always a gamble, it’s [a] mental game, so I tried to play that as much as I could,” Goldstein said. “I just tried to get in her head before she kicked it, so it just worked out for me.” 

The Ducks’ passing game on the wing was limited by the Golden Gophers’ backline, but they found openings down the middle to put up seven shots on goal in the first 45 minutes of play.

On top of her penalty save, Goldstein saved two other shots on goal to keep things level heading into halftime. The backline remained solid in front of her with redshirt senior center back Cailin Bloom preventing multiple chances in the first half.

The second half started with clear skies and consistent pressure from the Ducks defense, which created multiple counterattacks. Long-ball style, though, was not working for Oregon, which limited crosses into the box from wingers. 

Minnesota quickly gained momentum and almost scored on a header, but a goal-line clearance by midfielder Lauren Kenny kept things level for the Ducks. Kenny was aggressive on defense all game and picked up two fouls in the first half. 

Golden Gophers midfielder Kate Childers picked up a yellow card in the 54th minute which gave the Ducks a free kick in a dangerous spot taken by Jayde Holley. Holley, though, crossed the ball directly into the hands of Minnesota goalkeeper Sarah Martin.

Oregon was in control of possession early in the second half and the Golden Gophers struggled against the Ducks’ backline, who were very aggressive in the box. The backline did a good job at corralling Minnesota’s attacks, but struggled to contain forward Caroline Birdsell, who had two shots on goal in the game..

Golden Gophers forward Mariah Nguyen picked up a yellow card in the 64th minute on a heavy tackle against Ducks defender Cailin Bloom. The free kick that followed set up a strong attack, but Minnesota was able to stop the chance. 

“I think we generated a lot of chances,” head coach Tracy Joyner said. “We looked good in possession. I thought we switched the point of attack really well today.” 

It was a back-and-forth battle in the final 20 minutes of the game, with no team taking clear control of possession. Bloom made an aggressive slide tackle on the edge of the box in the 86th minute, which gave the Golden Gophers a late free kick in a dangerous spot. 

The chance quickly fizzled out after the ball sailed over the goal and Oregon went on the counter and pushed upfield. In the 89th minute, the Ducks drew a free kick on the edge of the box but failed to score before the final whistle sounded.

Joyner also praised her defenders. “Defensively, I thought we were really solid,” Joyner said. “I really liked having Jasmine Young back on the field, and her and Bloom did a great job defending one of the better strikers in our conference.”

The Ducks will host the Washington Huskies on Oct. 26 for the season finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
The Oregon Ducks rile up after a succesful hit. The University of Oregon’s Women's Volleyball Team faced the University of Washington’s Women's Volleyball Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 12, 2025. (Katie Poluyansky/Emerald)
Oregon volleyball drops four-set battle with No. 17 Penn State, 3-1
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
No. 8 Oregon dissects Rutgers defense in emphatic 56-10 road blowout
The Oregon Ducks rile up after a succesful ace. The University of Oregon’s Women's Volleyball Team faced the University of Washington’s Women's Volleyball Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 12, 2025. (Katie Poluyansky/Emerald)
Oregon upsets No. 18 Minnesota in four sets
Kelly Graves speaks to the crowd after the game. Oregon Women’s Basketball takes on Rutgers in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2025.
Oregon women’s basketball looks to use a smaller lineup to reach new heights in 2025
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) tackles Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15). On October 11, 2025 the University of Oregon Ducks played the Indiana University Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Hoosiers defeated the Ducks 30-20. (Anna Liv Myklebust / Emerald)
Oregon’s defense struggles on the margins in Indiana loss
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oregon vs. Rutgers preview
About the Contributors
Harry Leader, Sports Writer
Harry Leader is a senior majoring in journalism with a minor in sports business. As a sports writer, he looks to give an insight into the sports we all love. Originally from Oakland, California, Harry previously worked as a livestream commentator and media and marketing intern for USL League 2 club Lane United FC. He was also a part of the SOJCs Sports Journalism in Dublin program where he got experience in deadline reporting and profile writing. With experience in both play-by-play and reporting, Harry hopes to one day work in sports broadcasting and print journalism. 
Julia Massa
Julia Massa, Photographer