Krasnowski: Oregon is still who we thought it was

In Eugene, as in most college-football-mad cities, there are 12 one-game seasons.

Still, No. 8 Oregon’s (6-1, 4-1 Big Ten) 56-10 win over Rutgers (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten), at SHI Stadium, was about as reassuring as a single game can be.

The offense clicked once again, the defense gelled and Dante Moore looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

“All week we talked about operating to our standard. There are still some moments that we’ll want back from that game, but overall, I thought our players really attacked that,” Lanning said to GoDucks. “Regardless of what time it was in the game, who was on the field, these guys went and attacked, which is great. We talk about strength in numbers, and we had that tonight as well.”

Saturday was a good reminder that Oregon can still pack a punch like few others in college football can. Moore was out of the game by the end of the third quarter, finishing with 290 passing yards and four touchdowns, two of which came on highlight-reel grabs from Kenyon Sadiq.

Now this doesn’t mean that Oregon isn’t fixed or that any of the problems from the Indiana game won’t resurface.

Instead, let it serve as a reminder that, in this current college football landscape, no team is immune from bad days. lAlthough Oregon often makes it look easy, winning conference games is still really difficult.

“In football, rent’s due every week,” Lanning said. “Great as this win was to see us accomplish to our standard, what we wanted to be able to do, we got to come into work next week again. It’s never going to be easy. It’s not about what you’ve done for me lately. It’s about right now. We have to come back and go to work. Travel back, we’ll get back probably a little after 3 a.m. and be back at work ready to roll on Sunday.”

One game is just one game, but any fan worried about some kind of let-up or rough response to a Week 7 loss to Indiana hasn’t been paying close enough attention to Oregon’s identity under Lanning.

“I was expecting our players to play with an edge,” Lanning said to GoDucks. “I was expecting them to execute and do their job at a really high level. I thought the things that we were asking our guys to do, that they were able to do, and they did that tonight.”

Some history was made along the way. Oregon extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 10 games while improving to 7-0 in Big Ten regular season games on the road.

Now, Rutgers has been among the lowly of the Big Ten for quite some time and has maybe a tenth of the overall talent that Lanning has on his roster.

But the Ducks can only play their opponent, and 750 yards of total offense is a truly eye-popping number.

Much of college football today is peaking at the right time, with Ohio State — which lost two regular season games last season before looking invincible in the playoff — only the most recent example.

Tasting its own blood might just be a good recipe for an Oregon team that will look to create similar success late in the season. We can expect the Ducks’ defense to travel wherever it goes, but creating offensive success like Saturday will be key going forward.

One big reason for Oregon’s success was the Ducks’ offensive line rebounding from a six-sack showing to leave Moore untouched.

“I think it starts with coach Terry. Coach Terry is the greatest offensive line coach in the country and in the world.” Moore said to GoDucks.

Oregon may not be the greatest team in the country right now, but they are still among the most talented, and on days like Saturday, that can be more than enough.