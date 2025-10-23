The 12th Duck Effect

The University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium might be small by Big Ten standards, but don’t let the numbers fool you. What it lacks in square footage, it makes up for in acoustic volume. According to USA Today, Autzen Stadium is ranked No. 6 in the top 10 loudest college football stadiums, with a record of 127.0 dB.

Before the start of the 2002 season, 12,000 seats were added to the south rim of the stadium per Collegegridirons.com. This addition added a cantilevered roof to cover fans seated in those sections from inclement weather. Though its capacity has increased to 54,000, Autzen is still smaller than all but five home stadiums in the 18-team Big Ten Conference, with three nearly double its capacity –– Michigan’s Michigan Stadium (107,601), Penn State’s Beaver Stadium (106,572) and Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium (102,780).

But what it lacks in size, it makes up for with acoustics that turn crowd noise into an overwhelming environment.

Built like a giant bowl with the field set below ground level, the stadium has just one tier of seating that is both steep and close to the sidelines. The design of Autzen alone creates minimal sound escape. Instead of dispersing the crowd noise, it bounces off concrete and steel, hindering visiting teams’ on-field player communication.

In its second season in the Big Ten, Oregon’s home-field advantage has drawn attention from new opponents. After the Ducks went undefeated at home last season, it was clear that Autzen’s atmosphere had something special. Ohio State sophomore receiver Jeremiah Smith praised the atmosphere at Big Ten Media Days after experiencing it firsthand.

“It was rocking, probably the loudest I’ve ever been in,” Smith said to Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated. “The fans were definitely getting hyped. (I) couldn’t hear anything, probably the best stadium I played in last year.”

The decibel record of 127.0 dB is only just short of the decibel record in College Football history of 137.0 dB at Neyland Stadium, home of the University of Tennessee. The advantage for the Volunteers is sheer size — a whopping 101,915 capacity, nearly twice the size of Autzen Stadium.

Even with a rowdy crowd at home, the Ducks faced an upset in their first loss at home in two seasons by the then-No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. The defeat marked a new feeling on an otherwise dominant home record and a reminder that noise alone isn’t enough. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who has a 41-7 record with Ducks in his fourth year with the program, has long relied on what the crowd has to bring.

Lanning led Oregon to an undefeated home schedule in both 2023 and 2024, consecutively while playing in front of four of the 14 largest crowds in Autzen history. Oregon’s undefeated stint included a pivotal program comeback win over the Buckeyes in 2024.

“Playing here at home, at Autzen, it gets really loud here as well, but everyone loves it when the fans are quiet for you when you’re on offense,” Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said. “The fans are on your side and there’s not much rowdy noise.”

Still, Oregon’s fans remain an active part of the equation. Rattling the opposing quarterbacks and forcing miscommunications continue to define the Autzen experience. As the Ducks navigate their second season in the Big Ten, the 12th Duck remains a critical factor. While other stadiums may host larger crowds, few have the passion of Duck fans.