Revisiting preseason storylines at the halfway point of Oregon’s season

Oregon crossed the halfway point of its season in a Week 7 loss to Indiana, offering an opportunity to answer some questions that lingered around the Ducks in season previews. Could the Ducks replace the production they lost to graduation and the NFL? Could Dante Moore run an elite offense? Would Makhi Hughes land in the top 10 in the nation in rushing yards again? Some of the answers are more finalized than others, but all have influenced evaluations of the Ducks’ first-half performances.

In a preseason press conference, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi described his unit as “Oregon inexperienced” as a way to acknowledge the mix of transfers and freshmen the Ducks would be leaning on to replace key players they lost to graduation and the NFL. The amount of roster turnover and uncertainty about the players’ ability to adapt to playing at Oregon were significant contributors to the Ducks’ slide from No. 3 in last year’s preseason AP Poll to No. 7 entering this year.

So far, that 11-player transfer class has filled key gaps on Oregon’s roster, with some forming position groups that have the chance to improve on their 2024 counterparts. Their rapid adaptation has been a success story for Dan Lanning’s handling of the transfer portal.

Safety Dillon Thieneman, cornerback Theran Johnson and nickel cornerback Jadon Canady have helped Lupoi replace nearly the entire secondary from 2024. Additionally, defensive lineman Bear Alexander has been a steady contributor to Lupoi’s pass rush, recording 28 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and half a sack.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Malik Benson has done what Lanning brought him in to do: be a safety net for a very young wide receiver room. Benson has seen the third-most targets among wide receivers and taken them for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon’s overhauled offensive line has garnered some criticism, especially following a six-sack performance against Indiana, but neither Alex Harkey, Isaiah World or Emmanuel Pregnon have stood out on their own. Considering the unit lost all but one starter in the offseason, the three transfers have been a positive up to the mid-point of the season, although that could change if they continue to struggle against better competition.

Dante Moore’s first half is also somewhat clouded by the Indiana game, especially his two fourth-quarter interceptions, but his performance against Penn State lessens the concern about big games. More than anything, Dante Moore’s ability to improvise outside the pocket was remarkable considering his lack of experience. It was exemplified on the game-winning touchdown when defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton nearly blew up the play-action call, but instead Dante Moore side-stepped him and found Gary Bryant Jr. wide-open 20 yards downfield.

Following Oregon’s win over Rutgers, Dante Moore sits tied for second in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns with 19, fifth in completion percentage at 72.3% and ninth in passing yards with 1686. It has been an excellent start considering his spot wasn’t guaranteed, however exaggerated the preseason quarterback battle may have been.

While Lanning brought in transfers to fill holes on his inexperienced roster, he also relied on several highly-touted freshmen to make an immediate impact. It was a valid concern in trying to determine the Ducks’ ceiling preseason, since there was no true way to evaluate them, but several of the freshmen have taken advantage of their opportunities.

According to cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., the opportunity for freshmen was attractive as a recruit.

“Yeah, (a starting role was) a unique opportunity that was presented to me, obviously, in recruiting. (Defensive backs coach Chris Hampton), he was just like, ‘I mean, everybody’s young, it’s up to you if you’re going to work to take it,’” Finney said in an Oct. 15 press conference.

Finney followed wide receiver Dakorien Moore in becoming the first two freshmen to speak to the media in Dan Lanning’s tenure, emphasizing the unique roles available for freshmen this season and their rapid adaptation to college football.

Dakorien Moore has broken out as not only Oregon’s number-one receiver ahead of senior Gary Bryant Jr., who presented a safer option pre-season, but as one of the best freshmen in college football. Dakorien Moore has totaled 398 receiving yards and three touchdowns through Oregon’s game against Rutgers. He currently sits at No. 17 in the Big Ten in receiving yards and No. 11 in yards per reception with 15.9.

The running back room was a less obvious opportunity for freshmen to win roles, with Noah Whittington, Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar expected to take a significant chunk of the carries, but that didn’t stop Davison and Hill from seizing carries. Hughes came in with high expectations after finishing No. 10 in the nation in rushing yards last season at Tulane University, but after he failed to earn a role in camp, Davison and Hill putting up performances that warranted more carries was the final nail in the coffin for his 2025 season, and he decided to utilize a redshirt.

In Oregon’s two biggest games of the season to date, a freshman was leaned on as the leading rusher, with Hill taking 10 carries against Penn State and Davison taking eight against Indiana. Limar still leads the room in carries, and Whittington in rushing yards and touchdowns, but the two freshmen have already evolved from entering blowouts as depth pieces to being turned loose if they’re hot.

The Ducks continue into the second half of their schedule at home against a lowly Wisconsin team (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) on Oct. 25.