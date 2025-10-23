Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Opponent preview

The Badgers enter Autzen Stadium looking for first points in three weeks, desperate for a slice of hope.
Owen Murray, Sports Associate Editor
October 23, 2025
Anna Liv Myklebust
Dan Canning and the Oregon Football team running out the tunnel for the start of the Oregon vs. Indiana game. On October 11, 2025 the University of Oregon Ducks played the Indiana University Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Hoosiers defeated the Ducks 30-20. (Anna Liv Myklebust / Emerald)

A season ago, Wisconsin had the chance to derail a perfect season. A season ago, undefeated Oregon entered Camp Randall Stadium and walked out with a 16-13 victory decided in the fourth quarter. Dillon Gabriel converted a crucial fourth down to tight end Terrance Ferguson, and Matayo Uiagalelei sealed the win with a tip-drill interception. A season ago, Wisconsin was close.

This season, the Badgers, who own the nation’s third-most difficult schedule, are kingmakers in the Big Ten – or, at least, they could’ve been.

On Saturday, Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) will encounter a Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) team riding the bottom of the conference, on its third-string quarterback and a shadow of the one that posed it a real threat in 2024. The Badgers are winless in five straight entering Week 9 and struggling on both sides of the ball. Head coach Luke Fickell’s program has already faced then-No. 20 Michigan and No. 1 Ohio State, and will take on No. 2 Indiana and No. 23 Illinois back-to-back in November.

Since its two season-opening nonconference victories, Wisconsin has struggled in conference play, where it remains winless ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Oregon. It hasn’t scored a touchdown since the first quarter of its Week 6 loss to the Wolverines and has no points in its last two games.

A defense averaging 341.9 yards of total offense per game against, too, hasn’t helped. The Badgers’ leading tackler from 2024, Hunter Wohler, was picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and while they’re 14th nationally in rushing yards against per game, it’s mostly because they’re leaky on the back end, where they allow 8.2 yards per pass (112th in FBS).

After starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. suffered a sprained knee in Wisconsin’s Week 1 win over Miami University (Ohio), time under center has largely been split between Danny O’Neil, a sophomore who transferred to Madison from San Diego State before the season and won the starting job, and Hunter Simmons, a senior who logged his first game action this year. Neither has been efficient. O’Neil has thrown five touchdowns and five interceptions, and was replaced by Simmons following the Badgers’ Week 4 27-10 home loss to Maryland. 

In the three games where Simmons has thrown at least 12 passes, Wisconsin hasn’t looked much better – albeit against stronger opposition. After a 24-10 loss at Michigan where he logged 177 passing yards and an interception, the offense was shut out in back-to-back losses to Iowa (37-0) and Ohio State (34-0). Simmons tossed a pair of picks against the Hawkeyes and one last week against the Buckeyes. It’s not clear whether Edwards will return this season and Fickell was noncommittal about his quarterback’s timeline following the loss to Ohio State. 

It’s not much better on the ground, where the Badgers rank 122nd among the 136 FBS teams in rush yards per attempt, with 3.1. Sophomore Dilin Jones leads in attempts (76), yards (300) and touchdowns (two), but no other Badger has more than 169 yards. Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli complete the room, and neither has a score this year.

The five-game slide that delivers Wisconsin to tie-dyed Autzen Stadium began with a 38-14 loss to Alabama (the second of a home-and-home that began in 2024), before the Badgers entered conference play with a 27-10 loss to Maryland, which was O’Neil’s last game. 

Since, they’ve dropped to Michigan before the back-to-back shutouts against Iowa and Ohio State, and enter Eugene searching for salvation in a season that they’re trying to prove hasn’t been completely lost yet.

Kickoff between the Ducks and Badgers on Oct. 25 is set for 4:00 p.m. on FS1.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Oregon senior Anika Thompson rushes by the turn for the first of three times in the women's 6k. The University of Oregon Ducks Cross Country Team win convincingly at home in the Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Ore., on Oct. 10, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
After strong regular season, Oregon cross country set to challenge for Big Ten team titles
Oregon Ducks recollect during a timeout. The University of Oregon’s Women's Volleyball Team faced the University of Washington’s Women's Volleyball Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 12, 2025. (Katie Poluyansky/Emerald)
Trent Kersten, Oregon volleyball continue to grow together
The Oregon Ducks celebrate together after sweeping the Buckeyes 3-0. The University of Oregon Ducks played the Ohio State Buckeyes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 4, 2025. (Fred Hall/Emerald)
Oregon volleyball goes as its freshmen go in Big Ten play
Assitant coach Chris King embraces senior Jayde Holley (10) to celebrate her before Oregon's senior game. The University of Oregon played University of Minnesota at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 19, 2025. (Owen Burriss/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon women's soccer draws 0-0 with Minnesota on senior night.
Caeley Goldstein (32), Ducks goalkeeper, takes a goal kick to restart play. The University of Oregon Ducks played the University of Southern California Trojans at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 3, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Oregon women's soccer draws, 0-0, against Minnesota on Senior Night
The Oregon Ducks rile up after a succesful hit. The University of Oregon’s Women's Volleyball Team faced the University of Washington’s Women's Volleyball Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 12, 2025. (Katie Poluyansky/Emerald)
Oregon volleyball drops four-set battle with No. 17 Penn State, 3-1
About the Contributors
Owen Murray
Owen Murray, Sports Associate Editor
Owen Murray is a third-year student and the sports associate editor at the Daily Emerald. He previously spent two years as a sports reporter, covering football, basketball and acrobatics and tumbling.
Anna Liv Myklebust
Anna Liv Myklebust, Senior Photographer