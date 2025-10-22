Oregon acrobatics and tumbling reveals 2026 schedule

The National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA), in which Oregon’s four-time national championship program competes, announced its meet schedule for the 2026 season on Oct. 21. The Ducks will compete seven meets, including four at Matthew Knight Arena, and face off in their traditional home-and-home with rival and reigning champion Baylor University.

Head coach Taylor Susnara’s team will begin the season on the road for the first time since 2023, at Missouri State University in Columbia, MO on Feb. 8, 2026. The Bears, who began competition in the 2024-25 season, went 1-7 last year with an away win over East Texas Baptist University and faced four ranked programs.

The Ducks then welcome Quinnipiac University (8-2 in 2025), whom they defeated 272.380-271.165 as the second-ranked team in the nation in Hamden, CT. and 270.455-263.595 as the No. 3 seed in the NCATA National Championship semifinal round last season. The meet, at Matthew Knight Arena, is scheduled for Feb. 21.

The first matchup with nine-time reigning champion Baylor University (12-0 in 2025, won national championship) comes on Feb. 26, in Waco, TX. Oregon hasn’t defeated the Bears since 2021, and not in Waco since 2014. Last season featured the traditional home-and-home matchups between the two traditional powers in the NCATA — with both Oregon losses decided by the team event — and a National Championship final showdown taken by the Bears, 276.015-266.355. The return meet in Eugene is scheduled for Apr. 6 — the last meet of the regular season.

In their only back-to-back home meets of the 2026 season, the Ducks follow the first Baylor meet with visits from Gannon University (3-5 in 2025) and Iona University (3-4 in 2025, loss in NCATA Championship quarterfinal round). Gannon made a run to the NCATA Championship final in 2024, where it lost to Baylor, but struggled after losing key athletes in 2025 and did not qualify for the postseason in a campaign that included an away loss to Oregon. The Ducks face the Golden Knights on March 6.

Iona did qualify for the postseason for the first time in their history after a gauntlet schedule included key ranked wins over No. 14 Long Island University, No. 15 Duquesne University and No. 5 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and losses to No. 2 Quinnipiac, No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Oregon. Once there, though, they lost out to Quinnipiac (which Oregon avoids on its 2026 slate) and finished their season with four podium finishes and a second-place mark in the open toss final. Oregon’s meet against the Gaels is scheduled for March 15 at Matthew Knight Arena.

From there, Oregon visits Honolulu for a faceoff with Hawaii Pacific University (0-4 in 2025) for the first time since 2024, when the Ducks finished a home-and-home series against the Sharks with a perfect-10 in the open pyramid. The Ducks followed up that meet with a home matchup against Baylor in 2024, too. That trip is scheduled for March 25, and the return matchup with Baylor is on Apr. 6.

The 2026 NCATA National Championships will be hosted at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, CA. from April 23-26, 2026.