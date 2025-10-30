Is 2025 a record setting year for players?

The Oregon Ducks are ticketed for another playoff berth, and in a season where they have only lost one game, usually meaning that players are performing at the top of their abilities, it raises the question of where certain players will end up in the record books.

The Ducks have been attacking well on offense and players are coming into their own, while others are having some of their best games of their college careers. The Ducks who are strongest contenders to hit the record books are Dante Moore, Kenyon Sidiq, Noah Whittington and Dakorien Moore.

To begin with the Heisman candidate, Dante Moore has taken over the quarterback position without many hiccups. Currently, Moore sits at 203 passing attempts with 145 completions, getting him a completion percentage of 71.4%. Of Oregon quarterbacks who have at least 200 passing attempts in a season, Moore currently sits at fourth all-time completion percentage in a single season — beating out Mariota’s 2012 and 2014 campaigns (.685 and .683 respectively). Moore is just .006 away from snagging the No. 3 spot away from Bo Nix who had a percentage of 71.9 in 2022.

Moore has the opportunity to hit the No. 9 spot of all time completions in a single season if he manages to perform even better in the second half of the season. Supposing that Moore can do this (he took a hit by not playing the remainder of the Wisconsin game after a quarterback keeper knocked him out), he needs to hit 232 on the season. Moore could realistically secure the No. 8 spot with 241 completions.

Kenyon Sadiq has been playing even better than his 2024 campaign, crushing his stats from that season weeks before this one is over. Sadiq, right now, is at 22 receptions for 311 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The tight end, with one more score, can join at least 11 other tight ends tied for third most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season, including former teammate Terrance Ferguson. He would need two more to take sole possession of third place, three more to tie at second and four more to tie at first with Justin Peelle who had nine in 2001.

Sadiq can also join the list of tight ends with the most receptions in a single season. To get on that list, he needs at least 35 to tie him at ninth with Ed Dickinson’s 2008 season and Tim Day’s 2004 season. If Sadiq gets 20 more, he can tie at second with Ferguson’s 2023 and Dickinson’s 2009 season where they had 42. Seeing Sadiq get 21 more, he can tie Ferguson and Dickinson again at first with 43. Regardless, Sadiq has a very strong possibility of getting on that list.

Finally, Sadiq needs 128 more receiving yards to take over the No. 10 spot on the single season receiving yard list from David Paulson who had 438 in 2011.

Whittington has the opportunity to place No. 9 on the list of top players in yards per rush with at least 300 career rushes. Whitington has 445 in his career across two schools, but 328 with Oregon. Whittington is on par to be at No. 9, knocking off Jordan James (finished in 2024) who has 5.74, a number that Whittington is currently beating at 5.78 yards per rush.

Dakorien Moore has been a standout true freshman for this Ducks team. While he has a long way to go in almost every category, he does have the chance to set the program record in yards per play in a single season. De’Anthony Thomas in 2011 set it at 10.82. Dakorien Moore has 15.37 yards per play (adding up his total carries and receptions and his yards on both carries and receptions, then dividing yards by chances).

These players have been key cogs in the Ducks machine this season. They are reliable, effective and consistently show up in the highlight reels. Having the chance to be listed among Oregon greats seems to be a growing possibility with each game and watching their chases for the remainder of the season will be a treat for Ducks fans.